BJP Confident Of Ajit Pawar’s 'majority' Claim, Will Reveal NCP Ministers' Portfolios Soon

The two Deputy Chief Ministers of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, met at the former’s official 'Sagar Bungalow' residence in south Mumbai and discussed ways to solidify the bond between the new allies. Ajit Pawar, after meeting the 8 MLAs who were sworn in into the Shinde cabinet alongside him, made a beeline for his co-Dy CM and leader of the state's largest political party on Monday.

State Minister & BJP leader Girish Mahajan told media after the meeting that the two leaders discussed the possible portfolios that could be allotted to the newly inducted NCP MLAs. Several BJP MLAs and state ministers were also present in the meeting.

Ajit Pawar & Devendra Fadnavis discuss portfolio allotment

After the meeting, Girish Mahajan stated, “Fadnavis ji and Ajit ji met today. The BJP is confident of Ajit Ji’s claims. We discussed the possible portfolios that could be awarded to the newly inducted MLAs. The announcement will be made soon,”

Proceeding to lay into Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut for targeting BJP and making various insinuations about the split, Mahajan said, “People like Sanjay Raut are responsible for the downfall of Shiv Sena. They do not want to work for the people, we do.”

Similar sentiments were also echoed by state Revenue Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, who told Republic TV that the BJP is confident that more NCP MLAs will join Ajit Pawar in the coming days and that no MVA is left in Maharashtra.

“Sharad Pawar ji should know that he will not be able to repeat what he did two decades back. NCP MLAs want to work with the Modi government. We are confident of the numbers. Ajit ji is garnering massive support from NCP and that it will only increase,” he added, citing Sharad Pawar's own long history of breaking parties, whether his own or others.

BJP says there is no MVA left

For his part, Sharad Pawar has attempted to remain stoic after his nephew ditched him to join the Fadnavis-Shinde alliance alongside some of his staunchest loyalists. The octagenarian has maintained that he is the leader of the NCP, something that the defectors also concur with. Regardless, Ajit Pawar has staked claim to the custodianship of the party's symbol.

Girish Mahajan, before going in for the meeting at Fadnavis' residence, had told Republic TV that there is no MVA left and that they are sure of the claims made by Ajit Pawar over the NCP. The MVA currently comprises the Congress, UBT (Uddhav Thackeray faction of Shiv Sena) and the NCP faction that remains with Sharad Pawar. In terms of MLAs, the coalition is vastly diminished as compared to what it was when it came to power in 2019.

“We know he has the numbers, Sharad ji can claim whatever he wants to but the truth is there is no MVA left,” he said.

Ajit Pawar took the oath of office and secrecy along with 8 MLAs yesterday. He has claimed that he has 44 MLAs with him and that all further elections fought by him and his MLAs will be under the NCP name and symbol.