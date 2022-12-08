BJP 'confident Of Sweeping Gujarat With Maximum Numbers' As It Takes Early Lead

As the BJP takes the early lead in the trends that started pouring in for the assembly election in Gujarat on December 8, BJP leaders showed confidence the people of Gujarat will repose faith in the saffron party and will bring them back to power. BJP’s Amit Kumar said BJP will win the maximum number of seats ever in the state. The face of the Patidar Andolan, Hardik Patel, who switched from the Congress to the BJP ahead of the assembly polls, stated the party will retain power as it has worked for the state’s development.

Notably, the results for the two-phase Gujarat elections and single-phase Himachal Pradesh polls will be announced today December 8. In PM Modi’s home state Gujarat, BJP is looking to retain power for the 8th straight term, whereas in Himachal Pradesh the party is looking to buck the trend of any political party not able to win two consecutive elections since the state's formation in 1971.

‘BJP will return to power'

BJP’s Hardik Patel, the face of the Patidar Andolan in Gujarat and who left Congress to join the BJP, contesting from Gujarat's Viramgam constituency said, “BJP will retain power in Gujarat as the party worked for the development of the people. Congress has no vision so will never succeed. The results will explain everything.”

Exuding confidence in the party’s return to power, BJP's Amit Kumar stated, “Gujarat belongs to PM Modi and I believe we will again sweep the polls with maximum numbers. Gujarat is the model of development.”

BJP sweep Gujarat in Exit polls predictions

According to the exit poll, BJP will win around 128-148 seats followed by the Congress (30-42 seats) in the 182-seat state assembly. In terms of percentage, the BJP will win almost 50% of the vote share, the Congress 32.6%, and the AAP just 15.4%.

IMAGE: PTI