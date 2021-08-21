BJP Confident That They Will Retain Power In Himachal Assembly Elections: Anurag Thakur

Union Minister Anurag Singh Thakur reached Galog in Himachal Pradesh on Friday evening as a part of the ongoing 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra', where he asserted confidence that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will come back to power in the state's Assembly elections, slated to be held in November, next year.

While conversing with locals, Thakur said, "I have to wait for forty days after becoming the Sports Minister to meet my people of Himachal Pradesh. I will carry the dignity and respect of this soil," adding, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has brought development in the state. Modi has given AIIMS in Bilaspur, and six medical colleges in Himachal Pradesh." The Union sports minister also paid his tributes at Shaheed Sthal in Bilaspur and saluted the commendable efforts of the Indian Army personnel.

Newly inducted cabinet ministers began the Jan Ashirwad Yatra as they could not be presented in Parliament earlier this month due to repeated obstruction by opposition parties. The Yatra started on 16 August and will continue till 20 August. The purpose of the Yatra is for the 43 newly inducted ministers of the Cabinet to seek the blessings of the people.

When will Himachal Pradesh elect its next government?

Legislative Assembly elections for the formation of government in Himachal Pradesh will be held in the month of November 2022. The elections will elect 68 members of the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly. The term of the current Assembly, elected in 2017, will expire in December 2022.

(With inputs from ANI)