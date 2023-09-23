BJP Congratulates ABVP For Sweeping DUSU Polls, Take Potshots At Rahul Gandhi

Results of the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) were announced on September 23 and the RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidhyarthi Parishad (ABVP) won three out of four central panel posts. The Congress party's student wing NSUI, on the other hand, won one seat for the Vice President.

ABVP's Tushar Dedha won the President's post while Aparajita and Sachin Baisla won as Secretary and Joint Secretary respectively. NSUI's Abhi Dahiya secured the post of Vice-President.

The DUSU polls were held after four years as the scheduled ones in 2020 and 2021 were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic while potential disruption to the academic calendar cancelled the election in 2022. According to DUSU Chief Election Officer Chander Shekhar, around one lakh students were eligible for voting, and a voter turnout of 42% was recorded.

Apart from ABVP and NSUI, CPI(M)-backed Students' Federation of India (SFI) and the CPI(ML)-Liberation-linked All India Students' Association (AISA) also fielded their candidates. The elections were held on September 22 at 52 colleges and departments for the central panel using EVMs whereas voting for the college union polls was done using ballot papers.

Subjects like fee hikes, lack of affordable accommodations, enhanced security during college fests and menstrual leaves were some of core issues for the elections.

BJP congratulates ABVP on DUSU win

Union Home Minister Amit Shah congratulated the ABVP for winning the central panel election. "Hearty congratulations to all the workers of the Council on the landslide victory of ABVP in the Delhi University Students Union elections. This victory reflects the faith of the young generation in the ideology that puts national interest first," Shah said in a post on X. "I have full confidence that the workers of the Council will continue to work with determination to keep the ideals of Swami Vivekananda and the spirit of nationalism alive among the youth," he further said.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju also congratulated the ABVP with a swipe at Congress MP Rahul Gandhi who recently visited Delhi University. "Rahul Gandhi campaigned in Delhi University Students Union Election which helped ABVP to increase it's vote share! Congratulations to all the Winning Candidates of ABVP, it's cadres as well as all the wishers!" Rijiju said in his post on X.

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari also extended his best wishes to the winners and thanked the voters. He also took potshots at Rahul Gandhi for his appearance at a railway station and the Aam Aadmi Party, saying an alliance does not win votes. "The voters are very smart. I salute the vision of the students of Delhi University. This is the first loss of the INDIA alliance and many more are yet to come," Tiwari said in a video message.

BJP's Kapil Mishra also called it a loss of the opposition's alliance. "The youth of the country are angry with Rahul Gandhi's attitude on Manipur and his politics of going abroad and speaking against the country. These are the votes of the youth standing against the negative politics of Rahul Gandhi and in support of Modi ji's journey of development," Mishra said.

Congress leader Ratnakar Tripathi, while speaking to Republic TV, said that the results do not reflect "the mood of the nation."

"College elections are never fought on national issues. It is dominated by issues of the students. And if the BJP is so much confident that the students' mood is for the BJP, ask them to convince students' union election in Banaras Hindu University. Why are they not taking the challenge?" he questioned.