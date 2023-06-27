BJP, Congress Lock Horns In Karnataka-like Poster War In Madhya Pradesh

Following in the footsteps of Karnataka's successful anti-corruption campaign, the Madhya Pradesh Congress has launched a similar move in the state, targeting the governing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Accusing Madhya Pradesh CM of getting the work done in exchange for money, posters of Chouhan have been plastered across Bhopal.

Typifying the Congress’ ‘PayCM’ poster seen in Karnataka, were spotted in Bhopal's Mata Mandir, Platinum Plaza and New Market areas in Bhopal. Posters with Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s face read, “50% laao; phone pe kaam karaao” (‘bring 50% and get work done on a phone call’).

(Poster of Shivraj Singh Chouhan spotted in Bhopal, Credit: Twitter)

Earlier this month, posters of Kamal Nath were put up everywhere from shops to houses in which the former Chief Minister was described as “Wanted Corruption Nath.”

(Posters of Kamal Nath plastered in Bhopal, Credit: Twitter)

Kamal Nath passes the buck onto BJP

Congress' Kamal Nath passed the buck onto the BJP, saying the ruling party started it. Former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Kamal Nath, in conversation with Republic, said that BJP started the poster war. “First BJP got such posters placed by a third party, then our people started doing it. We cannot stop them.”

BJP, however, denied installing any such posters. In conversation with Republic, Madhya Pradesh’s home minister Narottam Mishra said, “it is the result of internal discord of Congress. Members of Congress are doing this, sometimes they put up posters and sometimes they make fake calls.”

(With inputs from Satya Vijay Singh)