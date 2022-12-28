BJP, Congress MLAs Spar Over 'defacing' Of Govt Hoardings During 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' In Haryana

Members of the ruling BJP and opposition Congress were involved in a war of words in the Haryana Assembly on Tuesday after Urban Local Bodies Minister Kamal Gupta accused the workers of the grand old party of defacing government hoardings during Rahul Gandhi's "Bharat Jodo Yatra".

On the second day of the three-day winter session of the Assembly, Gupta alleged that hoardings put up to remind people about paying their property tax by the extended deadline were "defaced" by Congress workers, who covered those with Bharat Jodo Yatra hoardings.

The Congress MLAs rushed to the Well of the House after the minister made certain remarks pertaining to former prime ministers Jawaharlal Nehru and Rajiv Gandhi while taking a dig at the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

The agitated Congress MLAs asked Gupta to withdraw his remarks. The House saw heated exchanges between the members of the treasury and opposition benches.

As Gupta was speaking, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislators stood up in his support, shouting "Bharat Mata Ki Jai".

Speaker Gian Chand Gupta expunged Gupta's remarks.

"Whatever the minister said about former prime ministers Rajiv Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru should be deleted. We are objecting to the words he used," Leader of Opposition and former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda said.

The speaker told Gupta that if there is any grievance regarding hoardings being defaced, his department should initiate legal action.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar showed photos of the alleged defacement to the members and said Gupta has simply presented facts in the House.

The Kanyakumari-to-Kashmir Bharat Jodo Yatra, a mass contact initiative of the Congress that was launched on September 7, has so far covered Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and parts of Haryana in the first phase.

The foot march is slated to enter Haryana again from Panipat early next month. PTI CHS VSD RC

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)