BJP's Sambit Patra Connects MP Govt's Sterilisation Circular To 1975 Emergency

BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra has compared the Kamal Nath government-led sterilisation circular to the days of Emergency imposed by former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Patra also hit out at the Congress claiming that Congress often compares BJP with Nazism while Congress itself is the one acting upon it.

“This is almost akin to what we have seen during the days of emergency imposed by the Congress party when Smt. Indira Gandhi Ji was the prime minister. We had seen as to how forced sterilisation of thousands of men had been done then. Ironically the Congress party talks of Nazism today, Ironically the Congress party talks of emergency today while their own states have almost forced state of emergency upon the people of India, upon the people of Madhya Pradesh,” said Patra in the media interaction.

'No Work, No Pay'

The Madhya Pradesh government decided to follow the norm of 'Now Work, No Pay' for the Male Multi-Purpose Health Workers (MPHW) employees. As per the notification by the Madhya Pradesh government, all the employees working in the MPHW department need to ensure that they mobilise at least 5 to 10 men and convince them to undergo a vasectomy. If they fail to do so they will be asked to leave the job on the basis of 'Now Work, No Pay' rule. The workers are also expected to create awareness about family planning and contraception.

This comes after the Madhya Pradesh govt planned to forcibly retire non-performing officers and employees from government services in July 2019. The government had earlier asked the heads of all the departments to do a screening of the work done by employees in the services. The government also asked the seniors to prepare a list of underperforming and non-performing employees back then. The recent notification from the MP government seemingly resembles their governance policy.

