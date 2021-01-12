'BJP Conspiring To Finish WB', Says TMC's Madan Mitra; Lauds Mamata's Health Scheme

While announcing the launch of an awareness campaign surrounding the TMC Government's Swasthya Sathi scheme, Trinamool Congress leader Madan Mitra on Tuesday slammed the Centre for trying to 'finish off Bengal', saying that the people would answer the BJP government in the upcoming polls.

"Mamata Banerjee wants every time to ensure that the citizens don't undergo any problems. There is nothing Centre vs state here. This is Bengal and the people of Bengal know that Narendra Modi has launched a conspiracy to finish off Bengal. Narendra Modi's conspiracy will be answered strongly by the people of Bengal," he said.

The leader's comments come in response to the Swasthya Sathi health scheme which the TMC has launched against the Centre's Ayushman Bharat scheme.

"Swasthya Sathi's program will be launched on Friday. It is very sad that when people are dying from Corona, a 300 crore statue is being built. That was the time to give Bengal funds, during Corona and Amphan. They tried to finish-off Bengal that time. But we will not let them turn Bengal into Gujarat," he added.

Read: India Staring At Food Crisis & Famine Because Of 'junk Party' BJP: WB CM Mamata Banerjee

Read:Mamata's TMC Sacks Suvendu Adhikari's Father & MP Sisir Adhikari From DSDA Chairman's Post

Swasthya Sathi scheme

According to the TMC, West Bengal Government's medical insurance scheme- 'Swasthya Sathi' covers 10 crore people in the state. Under the Swasthya Sathi scheme, every family is expected to get a benefit of up to 5 lakhs for cashless treatment in private hospitals.

"All Bengali families will now be able to avail this benefit. Anyone who does not have health insurance can avail it. Treatment in our government hospitals is free in any case. This card will come handy in about 1,500 enlisted private health facilities. We had earlier planned to bring 7.5 crore people under this scheme, but now we extend it to 10 crore people. We are covering 10 crore people. For Ayushman Bharat, the card-holder is required to contribute. Here, the card-holder does not need to contribute," Mamata Banerjee said last year.

Touting it to be better than the Centre's massive Ayushman Bharat scheme, whose benefits have been withheld by the TMC government in the state, Mamata Banerjee's nephew Abhishek Banerjee jibed that it was high time that the Centre started taking 'governance lessons' from Mamata Banerjee. West Bengal goes to polls in April-May 2021.

Read: 'Bengal Health Coverage Better Than Ayushman Bharat', Claims Abhishek Banerjee

Read:Mamata Thanks 'Swasthya Sathi' Scheme Beneficiaries