Ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) on Monday held its core committee meeting. Sources have informed Republic Media Network that the meeting was presided by the party's National President JP Nadda and Organization General Secretary BL Santosh. In addition, it was attended by former BJP chief and Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other ministers like Dharmendra Pradhan Anurag Thakur.

In addition, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma along with State President Swatantra Dev Singh and other leaders of the core group were also present for the meeting that lasted for five hours, said sources. In addition, sources have also informed Republic Media Network that the names of the candidates for the remaining phase, seats to be given to coalition partners were discussed in this meeting.

Moreover, virtual programs running in the state were also discussed during the meeting. Among other things discussed in the core committee meeting include the discussion on virtual programs running in the state. The saffron party has decided to intensify the virtual program further. Meanwhile, Home Minister Amit Shah also took information from Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya about the leaders joining BJP from other parties in Uttar Pradesh.

UP elections 2022: BJP candidates' list for Phase 1 & 2 released

Meanwhile on Sunday, the BJP released its candidate list for Phase 1 & 2 of the high stakes Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. The first list of 105 candidates also includes Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Deputy CM KP Maurya. The saffron party has fielded CM Yogi Adityanath from his bastion - Gorakhpur while Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya will fight from the Sirathu seat in Prayagraj. The list was released during a press conference by Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and BJP National General Secretary Arun Singh at the party headquarters in New Delhi. The candidate list includes 57/58 seats in the first phase and 48/55 seats in the second phase of the upcoming elections starting February 10. Of the total 107 seats, 63 sitting MLAs have been given tickets again while 21 new candidates have been fielded in the UP elections.

Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections

Uttar Pradesh will vote in 7 phases, between February 10 and March 7. While 58 seats go to the polls in the first phase, 55 seats and 59 seats shall be up for grabs in the second phase and third phase respectively. The counting of votes and declaration of results is scheduled to take place on March 10. While Congress, AAP, and BSP are going solo in the upcoming polls, Samajwadi Party has announced a tie-up with Shivpal Yadav's PSP(L), Mahan Dal, OP Rajbhar-led SBSP, RLD, and the Apna Dal faction of Krishna Patel. Meanwhile, the BJP has joined hands with the Apna Dal and NISHAD party. Yogi Adityanath faces a tough challenge as no CM of UP has been able to win a second consecutive term since 1987.