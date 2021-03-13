BJP Core Committee Meet At Nadda's Residence On Bengal Polls Underway, Top Leaders Present

With the Bengal Assembly Elections drawing closer, an important meeting was held at BJP President JP Nadda's residence in Delhi with party leaders on Saturday. The core committee meeting which is currently underway in the national capital includes Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other prominent leaders of the saffron party. Earlier BJP's Central Election Committee (CEC) also held a meeting in order to finalise a list of candidates for the upcoming Assembly polls.

Apart from the Home Minister, Suvendu Adhikari, Dilip Ghosh and Rajib Banerjee are also present at Nadda's residence for the meeting. The election in the state will be held in eight phases beginning from March 27. On Wednesday, BJP announced the names of three candidates for the Assam polls and a list of 60 candidates for the first two phases of the West Bengal Assembly elections.

BJP's CEC Meet to finalise candidate list

On Saturday, Bharatiya Janata Party's Central Election Committee (CEC) is scheduled to hold a meeting in order to finalise a list of candidates for the upcoming Assembly polls in the poll-bound states - West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, and Kerala, and the Union Territory of Puducherry, according to the sources.

Congress CEC Meets To Finalise Candidate List

Congress's Central Election Committee also scheduled a meeting to finalise candidates for the upcoming Assembly polls in the poll-bound states, on Friday.

EC announces Election Dates

On February 26, the Election Commission of India announced the dates of the Assembly election for Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, and Puducherry. While Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Puducherry will have a single-phase poll, Assam and West Bengal Assembly election shall be conducted in three and eight phases respectively.

West Bengal (8-phase election)

294 seats (68-SC, 16-ST)

1,01,916 polling stations

Assembly term ending on June 1

1st phase- 30 constituencies. Date of polling- March 27

2nd phase- 30 constituencies. Date of polling- April 1

3rd phase- 31 constituencies. Date of polling- April 6

4th phase- 44 constituencies. Date of polling- April 10

5th phase- 45 constituencies. Date of polling- April 17

6th phase- 43 constituencies. Date of polling- April 22

7th phase- 36 constituencies. Date of polling- April 26

8th phase- 35 constituencies. Date of polling- April 29

As many as 18.68 crore electors will cast vote at 2.7 lakh polling stations in Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry. The counting of votes for all the polls will take place on May 2.