BJP Corners Congress Over Chidambaram's U-turn On Fuel Price Cut; 'Burden Borne By Centre'

On Sunday, BJP took a swipe at Congress after P Chidambaram made a volte-face over his criticism of the Centre's decision to reduce the Additional Excise Duty on fuel. A day earlier, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that the price of petrol and diesel will reduce by Rs.9.5 per litre and Rs.7 per litre- a move that will cost the Centre Rs.1 lakh crore per year. While she exhorted the state governments to implement a similar cut to pass on the relief to the common man, Chidambaram initially contended that this proposition was "meaningless" as the states will lose out on funds as well.

Revising his stance earlier today on Twitter, Chidambaram said, "The notification on reduction of duty on Petrol and Diesel is now available. FM used the words ‘Excise Duty’, but the reduction is in Additional Excise Duty which is not shared with the states. Hence, contrary to what I said yesterday, the entire burden of the reduction falls on the Centre. To that extent, I stand corrected". Latching on to this admission, BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya questioned whether Congress-ruled states would reduce VAT on fuel now that the Centre is bearing the burden for the fuel price cut entirely.

Chidambaram, however, added, "The states are getting very little by way of share of duties on Petrol and Diesel. Their revenue is from VAT on Petrol and Diesel. I wonder if they can afford to give up that revenue unless the Centre devolved more funds or gave them more grants. The situation is like being between 'the devil and the deep sea'."

Faceoff over reduction in fuel prices

While the opposition has been up in arms over the rising fuel prices for a long time, PM Narendra Modi publicly spoke on this issue during the 24th meeting of the CMs on the COVID-19 situation on April 27. While arguing the need to strengthen cooperative federalism amid the COVID-19 crisis and the Russia-Ukraine war, he requested states to reduce VAT on petrol and diesel so that the people can benefit. He singled out opposition-ruled states such as Maharashtra, West Bengal, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Jharkhand and Tamil Nadu in this regard.

After Saturday's announcement by Sitharaman, the Ashok Gehlot-led government in Rajasthan reduced VAT on petrol and diesel by Rs.2.48 per litre and Rs.1.16 per litre respectively. Similarly, the Kerala government cut VAT on petrol and diesel by Rs.2.41 and Rs.1.36 per litre. While Maharashtra is yet to take a call on VAT reduction, CM Uddhav Thackeray castigated the Centre for increasing prices and then nominally reducing them.