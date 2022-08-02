BJP Corners Delhi Govt Over Liquor Sale Revenue; Alleges Heavy Corruption In New Policy

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has alleged that Delhi's new liquor policy has resulted in the corruption of thousands of crores of rupees. While addressing a joint press conference, BJP's leader of opposition in Delhi Ramvir Bhiduri underscored that Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) member and Delhi's Deputy CM had predicted a revenue of Rs10,000 crore each year, and said that it is far from reality.

According to Bhiduri, the Arvind Kejriwal-led government was supposed to collect a revenue of Rs 2,375 crore in the first quarter of the 2022-23 financial year. However, the amount collected by the government stood at a mere Rs 505 crore, he said.

The BJP leader also revealed that the sale of whiskey and wine in Delhi grew by 46% and 25%, respectively, in the last three months. He said that this revenue generated by the sale of the said commodities despite their increased sale is significantly less than the revenue in 2019-20, before the liquor policy was revised.

BJP questions AAP on revenue collection of alcohol

Bhiduri said that the government imposes 30%-300% excise duty on whiskey, 65% on wine and 150% on beer. "Arvind Kejriwal and Delhi's Deputy CM Manish Sisodia must answer, the liquor bottles you are distributing for free, where did their excise duty collection go? Did you even collected the excise duty? If you did then release the information", Bhiduri questioned. He also asked Kejriwal who is responsible if the revenue has been siphoned off.

He also claimed that Sisodia once admitted in the Parliament that there are around 100 Municipal Corporation wards in Delhi where liquor shops cannot be opened due to their location in non-conforming areas. "Whey the shops cannot be opened, and when the Deputy CM admitted the same in the House, then why did he collect hefty sums from vendors to allow the establishment of liquor stores in non-conforming areas?" He also demanded the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) must conduct investigations into the matter.

Delhi's new liquor policy has been receiving heavy criticism ever since it was introduced in 2020 and came into effect last November. The new policy allows retail licenses to private bidders for 849 vends divided into 32 zones across Delhi. However, many liquor stores failed to open for being located in the non-confirming areas of Delhi and they were sealed by the respective Municipal Corporation.