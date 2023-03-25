BJP Corners Rahul Gandhi With His Own Words; 'If He Does Speak Thoughtfully, Then...'

BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad lashed out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his first press conference response after facing disqualification as Lok Sabha MP. The senior BJP leader began his address by stating that the claims made by Rahul Gandhi in his presser were completely false, and misleading as he tried to divert the topic.

Ravi Shankar Prasad counters Rahul Gandhi's press conference

The former Union Minister further said that Rahul has been punished for one of the speeches that he delivered in 2019. He pointed out that since Rahul Gandhi in his press conference claimed that he never speaks without thinking things through, the same would apply for his 2019 comments as well.

"Rahul Gandhi had said why are all these Modi thieves? He insulted the backward society in his public meeting. You have the right to criticise but you don't have the right to insult and he insulted as well as abused. He made baseless claims. If he thinks he has the right to abuse then the victim also has the right to approach the court," said the BJP leader.

He added, "And if he does speaks thoughtfully, then BJP believes that Rahul Gandhi deliberately insulted the backward and we condemn it".

Ravi Shankar Prasad alleged that Rahul Gandhi is habituated to lying as he denied making any remarks in connection with India and its democracy during his London visit. "Rahul had said in London that democracy is weakening in India and European countries are not paying attention. It has become Rahul Gandhi's nature to lie."

'Party of Cut, Corruption and Commission': Ravi Shankar on Congress

Responding to Rahul Gandhi's attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Ravi Shankar said that in the latter's 9 years of governance, India has flourished in every aspect and made progress in its developmental journey. He slammed Gandhi and Congress for attacking PM Modi when they themselves are accused of corruption cases.

Ravi Shankar Prasad said, "The whole life of Prime Minister Modi is an open book of honesty with not a single stain. He has been the Prime Minister of India for 9 years and the country is moving forward. Rahul Gandhi is not ashamed. He is talking about corruption when he himself is out on bail in a similar case. The leaders of this Party must be ashamed of making baseless remarks about PM Modi, a powerful leader who has taken the developmental journey of India to newer heights, and whose stewardship has made India the 5th largest economy in the world."

"Congress is nothing but a Party of Cut, Corruption and Commission", the BJP leader said as he concluded his press conference.

It is pertinent to mention that earlier, Rahul Gandhi in his first response slammed the central government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Adani row. He cited the example of his disqualification and asserted that the democracy of the country is under attack.