BJP Corners Telangana CM KCR Over Lack Of Toilets In Area Near State Secretariat

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday, launched a scathing attack on the KCR-led Telangana government alleging that scores of women do not have access to a toilet in the state’s capital city Hyderabad.

Cornering KCR, BJP’s IT chief Amit Malviya highlighted the issue of lack of toilets in Hyderabad and said many areas near the state assembly lack the basic facility subjecting women to grave difficulties. Malviya further took a dig at the Telangana chief minister over the latter’s claim of implementing KCR MODEL beyond the state.

‘Is this KCR’s model of governance?’

“Is this KCR’s model of governance he wants to extend beyond Telangana? In the heart of Hyderabad, scores of women do not have access to toilets!” said Malviya. The attack from Malviya had come amidst the Bharatiya Rashtriya Samiti (BRS) making strides to enter national politics.

With the 2024 General elections inching closer, the BRS has made its intentions clear of taking on the BJP with a dream of leading a united opposition. At the same time, the BJP is also leaving no stone unturned in making in-routes in Telangana. In 2022 the saffron party also organised its National Executive Meet in Hyderabad.

The affected area is Sanjay Gandhi Nagar, earlier known as Kodi Gudisalu, located around Naubat Pahad. The locality is close to the new state secretariat and MLA quarters. “Sanjay Gandhi Nagar is not a forsaken locality, it is near the Telangana State Assembly, the spanking new state secretariat costing multiple hundreds of crores, the New MLA quarters. It is surrounded by some of the most eminent structures and monuments of the state’s pride, as well as areas in which the most powerful and elite people of the state reside,” he added.

‘Women are skipping meals’: BJP

Sharing the ordeal of the residents of Sanjay Gandhi Nagar, Malviya underlined that the population in the vicinity remains ignored and that the ordeals of the women residing in the underdeveloped area are heartbreaking.

“Women are skipping meals to avoid defecating in the open,” he said. Malviya further called out the state dispensation for not inaugurating the toilets provided in the area three years ago. “Three years ago some public toilets were constructed, the work was not completed and no water connection was provided. The authorities have fenced the area with barbed wire, preventing them from using the said facility. It seems the concerned Minister didn’t have the time to inaugurate these public toilet blocks,” Malviya said.