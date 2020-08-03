Sushant Case: BJP Corporators Protest After Bihar IPS Officer Gets Quarantined In Mumbai

Criticising BMC's decision to quarantine Bihar Police's IPS officer Vinay Tiwari sent to Mumbai, BJP corporators protested outside the city's Municipal Corporation headquarters. Vinay Tiwari has been sent by the Bihar Police to lead its 4-member team in the death case of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Bihar CM Nitish Kumar has termed the development as 'not right' while the Bihar DGP is attempting to contact his Maharashtra counterpart.

A question has also been raised on the timing of this move and why other officials from the 4-member Bihar police team were not put into quarantine upon arrival. The Maharashtra Home Minister scarpered when asked about the matter. The Mumbai police is facing unprecedented heat on account of the Bihar police's probe turning up details that are seeming conspicuous by their absence from the previous work done in the death case of Sushant Singh Rajput.

'Legally examining'

Meanwhile, Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh on Monday while addressing a media briefing said that no politician's name came up during the investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. Speaking about the parallel probe in the case by Bihar Police and tussle between the two-state forces, he said that there is no question of non-cooperation and "we are legally examining whether they (Bihar Police) have jurisdiction or not in the case."

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his apartment in suburban Bandra in Mumbai on June 14. Several political leaders and film personalities have demanded a CBI probe into his death.

MHA to seek report

The Ministry of Home Affairs is also set to step into the investigation of the death case and seek a report from the Maharashtra government. This comes shortly after sources reported that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar dialled the MHA requesting for them to step into the matter, expressing dissatisfaction in the way the Bihar Police was being treated by the authorities in Mumbai.

While the MHA was not stepping in since law and order is a state subject, the clashes between the police of the two states and the alleged obstruction by the Mumbai police was brought to the Centre's notice by the Bihar Government. Following this, MHA is likely to seek a detailed report on Sushant's investigation from the Maharastra government.

