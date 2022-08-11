BJP Counters Kejriwal's Claims On MNREGA Budget & Taxes; Says 'AAP Is Asatya Arvind Party'

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), on Thursday, hit back at Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal who earlier in a press conference accused the saffron party of taxing the poor and exempting the rich. Speaking at a press conference in New Delhi's party headquarters, BJP's National Spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia also countered Kejriwal's claims about the MNREGA budget and stated that the Delhi model has failed.

Shri @gauravbh addresses a press conference at party headquarters in New Delhi.

Accusing Kejriwal of peddling lies, and calling his Aam Aadmi Party as 'Asatya Arvind Party', Bhatia said that the former claimed the budget allocated to the MNREGA scheme has been reduced by 25%. Calling this the Delhi CM's first of many lies, Bhatia said that MNREGA's budget was actually increased and it now gives 100 days of guaranteed employment to the poor.

"The way in which MGNREGA was made effective, not only increased its budget, but it was also ensured that every rupee reaches its account directly and there is no corruption, the name of that model is Shri Narendra Modi model", the spokesperson said. According to Bhatia, the MNREGA budget in 2021-22 was 73 thousand crores but this amount was increased to 98 thousand crores due to the pandemic.

Bhatia then accused Kejriwal of spreading another lie as the latter claimed that the Central government used to collect tax and give 42% to the states, but this number has been reduced by 13% to just 29%. "Now let me tell you that the Finance Commission has decided that for five years, all the states which were devolved from GST, it will remain at 42%. Arvind Kejriwal Ji, you told this second lie", he said in BJP's defence.

Bhatia also hit out at Kejriwal's statement about the government 'having no money to pay its employees' regarding the decision of the Centre to not set up the Eighth Pay Commission. The leader said that due to the time taken in the process, they were working on a new model regarding the payment to its workers.

Kejriwal attacks BJP

Earlier today, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener questioned the Centre where is its money when the collection of taxes has been increasing since 2014. "Never in the past 75 years has any government taxed basic food grains. Tax over petrol and diesel is over Rs 1000 crore. They're now saying all free things by the government should end, and fees should be charged in govt schools and hospitals", Kejriwal said.

The Delhi CM also accused the Centre of introducing the Agnipath scheme because it cannot afford pensions of the retired soldiers. "The Central Government of this country does not have money. What happened to the Centre that they are now taxing even the poor people? They have also highly taxed petrol and diesel. These people have given relief of Rs 5 lakh crore tax to big companies, but are taxing poor people", Kejriwal said.