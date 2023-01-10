BJP Counters #GetOutRavi Posters As Tussle Between CM & Governor In Tamil Nadu Grows

After '#GetOutRavi', 'WellDoneGuvRavi' posters were featured on the walls of the streets of Chennai a day after a massive showdown in the Tamil Nadu Assembly. The poster, put up by the Bharatiya Janata Party, had a full-frame picture of Governor Ravindra Narayana Ravi in front of the Tamil Nadu Assembly building.

Governor Ravi and Chief Minister MK Stalin have been at loggerheads over a range of issues including his refusal to approve 20 bills. Often accused of promoting the Sangh ideology, the Governor in the first session of the Assembly, skipped references to Dravidar Kazhagam founder Periyar, father of the Indian Constitution BR Ambedkar, former Tamil Nadu Chief Ministers K Kamaraj and CN Annadurai, as well as the “Dravidian model” of governance, while reading out the speech prepared by the state government.

After Governor Ravi did so, CM Stalin moved a resolution asking the Speaker to take on record only the original speech. Once the resolution was adopted, Ravi walked out of the Assembly, as Stalin sat there. A video of the incident went viral on social media.

BJP files case

Earlier, BJP Leader Narayanan Thirupathy told Republic, "This is dirty and cheap politics done by the DMK government. For the last 60 years, DMK has been abusing the people of Tamil Nadu and insulting the Consitution of India. BJP will not keep quiet and give a befitting reply as they are insulting our nation and constitution."

Thereafter, on Twitter, A Ashvathaman, State Secretary, said he has filed the complaint under Section 124 of the IPC, which deals with "assaulting President, Governor, etc., with intent to compel or restrain the exercise of any lawful power."