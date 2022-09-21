BJP Counters Oppn's Flak Over Wakf Survey; 'Want To Use Land For Welfare Of Poor Muslims'

In response to the Opposition's criticism over the Uttar Pradesh government's decision to undertake a survey of all properties recorded under Wakf, the BJP has said that the intention behind Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath led-government is pure as it wanted the land to be used for the welfare of poor Muslims in the state.

Backing the state government's decision to undertake the survey, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said, "Akhilesh Yadav ji does not have any issue to raise. He supports only lies and the mafias. The Wakf property that poor Muslim families should get is being used by people who are involved in criminal activities."

"Our intention behind the move is clear, we care about poor Muslims in the state. We don't care about people who do the politics of appeasement," Maurya added.

UP Minister Dharm Pal Singh while speaking to Republic TV said, "We are doing the survey because we were being informed these Wakf properties were named after certain individuals illegally. As per our information, it was also reported that some sort of shuffle has been done with Wakf properties and we are trying to investigate it."

"The intention behind our government's move is pure. We will use this land for the better education of Muslim children and will also build hospitals which will facilitate poor Muslim families," the Uttar Pradesh Minister said.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath orders Wakf survey

This came after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath issued an order to conduct a survey of the properties of the Wakf Board. He, in fact, ordered authorities to complete the survey and submit the report within a month, while cancelling the mandate of the Revenue Department in 1989, which stated that the barren lands earlier registered in the name of Wakf belong to them.

In view of the order, the survey for the properties of the Wakf board in Kanpur will begin soon. According to the sources, a team is being made to survey the 2602 Sunni Wakf and 72 Shia Wakf properties. The report has to be submitted within a month, as per the orders.