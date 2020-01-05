BJP Counters Opposition On CAA Missed Call Campaign, Cites Vodafone Statement

Responding to the Opposition’s allegations about the BJP’s missed call campaign, the party’s IT cell in-charge Amit Malviya on Sunday asserted that the number in question belonged to the BJP. He claimed that the “dirty tricks department” of the Opposition had been exposed. To buttress his point, he posted the official statements of Vodafone Idea and Cosmic Information & Technology Limited.

Vodafone Idea clarified that the number had been assigned to Cosmic Information & Technology Limited since February 2017. The latter has been carrying out the missed call campaign on behalf of the BJP, which wants to solicit support for the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Furthermore, Cosmic Information & Technology Limited mentioned that the number had not been assigned to anyone other than the BJP until now.

Dirty tricks department of opposition exposed. The missed call number belongs only to BJP. #IndiaSupportsCAA pic.twitter.com/ZwB2inil5A — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) January 5, 2020

BJP's outreach campaign

Since the last few days, BJP has embarked on a massive outreach campaign regarding the CAA. It has asked people supporting the legislation to give a missed call on a number. The Opposition has alleged that some BJP-affiliated social media handles have been trying to get more missed calls by misleading people about the consequences of calling the number.

Give a missed call on 88662 88662 to pledge your support to the Citizenship Amendment Act - 2019. This is a humane legislation, which ensures that India fulfils its civilisational responsibility and shelters religiously persecuted minorities from Af-Pak-Ban. #IndiaSupportsCAA pic.twitter.com/lv0QtShQYd — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) January 5, 2020

'An answer to all those who are opposing CAA'

Speaking in the national capital on Sunday, BJP president Amit Shah countered the Opposition's narrative on the CAA. He gave an assurance that there was no provision to take away the citizenship of any Indian. Moreover, Shah cited the Nankana Sahib attack to emphasise that the religious minorities in Pakistan required protection.

Amit Shah said, "The opposition is saying that the citizenship of minorities will be taken away, I want to assure you that citizenship cannot be taken away because of CAA because in the law there is no such provision. They are asking that where are the minorities in Pakistan tortured? Kejriwal Ji, Rahul Ji, Sonia Ji, open your eyes and see that a day before in the holy place of Nankana Sahib was attacked and attempts were made to terrorize our Sikh brothers. This is an answer to all those who are opposing the CAA."

