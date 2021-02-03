BJP Counters Rihanna On Farm Stir; Blames Rahul For Conspiring With 'anti-India Elements'

BJP National Spokesperson Sambit Patra on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on foreign elements attempting to meddle into the farmers' agitation questioning their selective outrage and slamming them for peddling propaganda that was being orchestrated by an 'ecosystem' against India.

"Not only Rahul Gandhi, but there is also another Rihanna who has tweeted. Neither Rahul nor Rihanna know what is Rabi crop or Kharif crop. They know nothing, but their habits are the same, they only tweet. Where were you when Mahatma Gandhi's statue in California was desecrated? He was not only the father of our nation but an apostle of peace for the world?" asked Patra.

"Did this ecosystem say anything when 1984 riots happened? When Kashmiri pandits were forced into exile? I want to ask, did anyone raise their voice when the Delhi Police was attacked with swords? When they had to jump into a 20ft drop? Where were the human activists and those who speak on human riots violation?" he added.

BJP blames Congress for conspiring with foreign entities

Alleging that former Congress President Rahul Gandhi's foreign trips were scheduled around meeting such 'anti-India elements' he said, "Rahul Gandhi does not just go abroad for a trip, he goes there to conspire against the country, he meets these anti-India elements to unleash propaganda to shame India. This is Rahul Gandhi's job. We already know how he and his mother went to China to do similar propaganda," he said.

"Those attempting any form of propaganda against India need to know about the nation's democracy. India is a democratic country. These bills were passed through a due democratic process after a debate in the parliament. Some 2-3 people tweet, will you judge India based on these 2-3 people's tweets? Do they know how 11 rounds of talks were held, how a Supreme Court committee is discussing it, how PM said that he is just a phone call away? Today India is against propaganda and mainstream, politicians like Rahul Gandhi must also refrain from engaging in such things," he added.

Read: Suniel Shetty Counters Rihanna, Greta, Lilly & Co On Farmers; Touts 'comprehensive View'

Read: BJP's Manoj Tiwari Sends Rihanna A Republic Day Riot Version Of Her Song; Seeks Her Input

MEA slams foreign propaganda

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Wednesday issued a statement after a few foreign individuals and entities commented on the ongoing farmer protests. The MEA said that before rushing to comment on such matters, it urges that facts be ascertained and proper understanding of issues at hand be undertaken. "Temptation of sensationalist social media hashtags and comments, especially when resorted to by celebrities and others, is neither accurate nor responsible," the statement said.

India's statement comes after international pop star Rihanna, climate activist Greta Thunberg, Lilly Singh, American Vice President Kamala Harris' niece Meena Harris and others meddled in the farmers' issue. The ministry has also used hashtags - #IndiaTogether and #IndiaAgainstPropaganda.

Read: 'Inaccurate & Irresponsible': Centre Issues Statement After Rihanna, Greta Support Farmers

Read: Arnab Goswami: Don't Need Rihanna, Greta Or Lilly Singh Telling Us How To Run Our Country