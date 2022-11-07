BJP, CPIM Clash In Kerala's Trivandrum Over Mayor's ‘favouritism’ In Corporation Jobs

Clashes erupted between BJP and CPI(M) councillors outside the Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum) Corporation Office in Kerala as the former were protesting against mayor Arya Rajendran accusing her of favouritism in the daily wage job vacancies available in the Thiruvananthapuram corporation.

Significantly, BJP workers staged massive protests outside the corporation office, against the alleged letter by Thiruvananthapuram Mayor to CPIM district secretary asking for names of workers to be hired to temporary posts in the health services of Thiruvananthapuram corporation.

#BREAKING | BJP, CPIM clash in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram as Mayor letter row escalates. Tune in here - https://t.co/eE1AMI47RR pic.twitter.com/mGou106OMZ — Republic (@republic) November 7, 2022

Tear gas shells and water cannons were used by the police to disperse the protestors. Demonstrations were held both inside and outside of the Mayor's office.

Alleged letter by Mayor Arya Rajendran

The letter on the official letterhead of the corporation Mayor Arya Rajendran addresses Nagappan, CPIM district secretary as a ‘comrade’ and lists down the 295 vacancies to be filled up, along with the breakup - 1, doctors - 74, staff nurses - 66, pharmacists - 64, lab technicians - 23, multi-purpose workers - 59, optometrists - 2 and part-time sweepers - 6.

The leader of opposition of the Kerala assembly VD Satheesan said filling up the vacancies in all the districts is done based on the recommendations from the CPIM district secretaries, “Not just in local self-government institutions, in all public and government sectors in Kerala the appointments are made based on the list given by CPI(M) district secretaries. These backdoor appointments continue even after the contract period and that is why many don’t get appointed through the Public Service Commission. Now the corruption has come to light through the letter,” he had stated earlier.

Responding to the allegations, Arya denied them and also informed she has complained to the Chief Minister about the issue and also demanded a probe into the matter. CPIM district secretary Anavoor Rajappan also said he hasn’t received such a letter.

IMAGE: Republic World