In a big success for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the saffron party swept the Diu Municipal elections in the Daman and Diu and Dadra & Nagar Haveli Union Territory, winning all the 13 seats.

Reacting to this, BJP National President JP Nadda attributed the historic victory in Diu's municipal elections to the "unwavering faith of people" in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision and the hard work of his party's union territory wing. Nadda took to his Twitter and wrote, "Our party has secured all 13 wards in the Daman- Diu- Dadra Nagar Haveli municipal elections... This is all possible because of the unwavering faith of the people in the vision of Hon. PM Modi and the hard work of BJP Daman and Diu. (sic)"

'This is what clean-sweep looks like': Union Min Hardeep Puri

Union Minister and senior BJP leader Hardeep Singh Puri celebrated his party securing all the seats in the recent Diu Municipal election and said that the victory reflects the popularity of the leadership. Taking to his Twitter, the Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs said, "This is what a clean sweep looks like! BJP Daman and Diu win all 13 seats in the Diu Municipal Council elections! Reflects popularity of the leadership & positive impact of the policies of inclusive development."

Whereas party's national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla claimed that it is for the first time BJP won all the 13 seats in the Diu Municipal elections and called the victory "historic". He also said that the victory is an endorsement for PM Modi and JP Nadda-led BJP.

BJP bags all 13 seats in Diu Municipal election

The saffron party on Saturday secured all the 13 seats in the Diu Municipal election wherein the party had already bagged 6 of the 13 seats unopposed. On the remaining 7 seats where elections took place, the BJP won all the seats, leaving no seat for its opposition.

It is pertinent to mention that in Arunachal Pradesh also the party has bagged 102 out of 130 panchayat seats unopposed in the bypolls that are scheduled to take place in the state on July 12.