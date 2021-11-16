BJP Criticises Delhi CM Over Air Pollution, 'welcomes' Him To Goa 'to Breathe Fresh Air'

Taking a dig at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the BJP's Goa unit made a veiled reference to the AAP government's reported failure in controlling Delhi's deteriorating air quality. Taking to Twitter, BJP Goa wrote, "We welcome Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in Goa to breathe fresh air and take a break from the rising pollution crisis in Delhi." Arvind Kejriwal is on a two-day visit to Goa, marking his third visit to the poll-bound state this month.

We welcome Delhi CM @ArvindKejriwal in Goa to breathe fresh air and take a break from rising pollution crisis back in Delhi. #politicaltourism@AamAadmiParty @AAPGoa — BJP Goa (@BJP4Goa) November 16, 2021

At a time Delhi battles hazardous air quality prompting a lockdown and smog covering neighbouring regions as well, BJP's Goa in-charge CT Ravi criticised CM Kejriwal over the handling of the pollution situation in Delhi.

Ravi said, "Arvind Kejriwal Ji is speaking a lot in Delhi, but I would like to ask him about what he did regarding the pollution in Delhi. People in the national capital suffer every year due to air pollution followed by flooding. What has he done? What is he planning?"

Arvind Kejriwal will be in Goa on Tuesday to hold major party meetings ahead of the state's Assembly elections. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Vishwajit Krishnarao Rane is also expected to join the Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday, November 16, in presence of party chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Delhi lockdown

Following the orders of the Supreme Court in fighting the toxic air crisis in the national capital, the Delhi government has suggested a weekend lockdown and work from home for a week.

Along with this, construction and industrial activities will also be paused and schools and colleges will remain shut. Delhi, which has been struggling under a toxic haze since early November, took the decision after its Air Quality Index (AQI) stood in the 'very poor' category measuring over 300 on the scale of 500.

