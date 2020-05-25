BJP Crosses Swords With MVA Govt Over Mumbai Police's Prohibitory Order,rakes Up Emergency

On Monday, May 25, BJP hit out at the Maha Vikas Aghadi government over the alleged order issued by Mumbai Police prohibiting incitement of "mistrust towards government authorities" amongst many other things. According to Mumbai BJP spokesperson Suresh Nakhua, this order highlighted that emergency was in the DNA of Congress and its alliance partners. The purported order posted by him states that there is widespread dissemination of misinformation and objectionable content over social media platforms like WhatsApp, Twitter, Facebook, Tiktok, Instagram, etc. Moreover, it added that such type of content had created animosity towards various communities.

Maintaining that such kind of content can lead to law and order situation and danger to human health, the order allegedly signed by DCP (Operations) Pranaya Ashok bans the dissemination of information on social media platforms such as WhatsApp, Twitter, Facebook, Tiktok, Instagram, etc. which is incorrect, discriminatory towards a particular community or causes panic among the general public. The purported order specifically bans inciting mistrust towards government authorities and their actions to prevent the spread of COVID-19. It also allegedly mentions that 'Admins' of social media groups shall be held responsible for such information being disseminated and have to report any such content by a member of the group to the police immediately.

As per the document, the order shall be applicable from 00.15 hours on May 25 to midnight of June 8. Any person contravening this order can be punished under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code. NSUI national in-charge Ruchi Gupta also confirmed on Twitter that Mumbai Police had issued such a directive.

Emergency is in DNA of Congress and it's allies.



Emergency is in DNA of Congress and it's allies.

Gag order issued in Maharashtra.

Novel coronavirus crisis in Maharashtra

Currently, there are 50,231 novel coronavirus cases in Maharashtra out of which 14,600 patients have been discharged while 1,635 casualties have been reported. Addressing the people of the state on May 24, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray stated that there were only 33,786 active cases in the state as opposed to the Centre's projection of 1.25-1.5 lakh cases by May-end. Countering the criticism of not declaring an economic package, he retorted that the MVA government does not believe in giving empty promises. Thereafter, he listed the various initiatives taken by the administration as far as food security, healthcare and welfare of migrant workers is concerned. He promised that the lockdown restrictions would be gradually lifted to ensure the safety of citizens.

