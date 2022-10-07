BJP Dares RJD's Jagdanand Singh To Resign Post Son's Ouster; 'If You've Self Respect...'

Amid speculations that Jagdanand Singh is miffed with the Rashtriya Janata Dal, the Bharatiya Janata Party added fuel to the fire on Friday, October 7. BJP MP Sushil Kumar Modi on Twitter shared a video in which he dared Jagdanand Singh to resign from the primary membership of the party as well as his Bihar party president post if he has an 'iota of self-respect left'.

"The way a respectable man has been humiliated-- his son (Sudhakar Singh) was without his permission ousted, his resignation was taken-- Jagdanand Babu should contemplate if he should continue holding the position (Bihar RJD president) or not," the Member of Parliament said in the video.

'Nitish Kumar & your opinions do not match'

Listing the number of issues Sudhakar and Jagdanand believed in, Sushil Modi said, "However, they are completely in contrast to Nitish Kumar's beliefs. Will it be possible for two different beliefs to co-exist? That is why I appeal to you-- you have grown old, resign from RJD and go ahead with your fight for the farmers. This will be beneficial for you."

Jagdanand Singh's son Sudhakar ousted

Jagdanand has been miffed with the RJD for the ouster of his son Sudhakar from the Cabinet of the Mahagathbandhan government in Bihar. Jagdanand had confirmed the resignation of Sudhakar, who was holding the portfolio of Agriculture, reasoning that he was disappointed with the issue of injustices towards the farmers.

The resignation of Sudhakar came after Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had reprimanded him in a Cabinet meeting for his criticism of the Agricultural Ministry. At a public rally in Kaimur, he said, "There is not a single wing of our (agriculture) department that does not commit acts of theft. There are many thieves, and as I am the in-charge of the department, I become their Sardar. There are many other Sardars above me too."