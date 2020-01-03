BJP Dares Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena To Break Silence On Cong's Savarkar Remarks

A day after a massive controversy broke out over Congress' Seva Dal's training camp in Bhopal distributing anti-Savarakar booklets, BJP has dared its former ally, Shiv Sena, to speak on the issue. Speaking to news agency ANI on Friday, union minority affairs minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and Union railway minister Piyush Goyal has asked a series of question to the Shiv Sena, now an alliance partner to the BJP. Launching a scathing attack, Naqvi said that Sena's new ally Congress has only known one family, but why is Sena silent today.

Goyal said: "There were times when a party used to say that Hindutva should be protected, now we all know how they are doing it. They are silent on atrocities on minorities in Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh."

What the Congress booklet claims

A controversy broke out on Thursday when a booklet being distributed in Bhopal at the national training camp of Seva Dal on Thursday made several claims against Veer Savarkar. The booklet titled ‘How brave was Veer Savarkar?’ contains many controversial portions such as allegations over his connection with the British and his role in the partition of the country. The Seva Dal is the grassroots organization of the Congress party. Pertinently, it cites a mention from the book ‘Freedom at Midnight’ by Larry Collins and Dominique Lapierre. It quotes page 423 of the aforesaid book, which puts forth that Godse had a homosexual relationship with his “political guru” Savarkar before the former turned celibate.

Shiv Sena's flip-flop over Savarkar

Recently, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi made a statement at the Bharat Bachao rally where he remarked that he was not ‘Rahul Savarkar’ to apologise for his atrocious ‘Rape in India’ remark. It was a reference to Savarkar's alleged apology to the British seeking an early release from prison. However, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray refused to comment on Gandhi’s remark.

Meanwhile, party MP Sanjay Raut indirectly hit out at the Congress party. Writing in his ‘Rokthok’ column in Saamana, he dared those accusing Savarkar of apologising to the British to spend even 72 hours in the Andaman prison. Contending that it had become a fashion for those having no contribution in the freedom struggle to question Savarkar, he claimed that even Mahatma Gandhi and Pandit Nehru had not gone through the torment faced by the likes of Savarkar.

