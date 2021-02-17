BJP Declares 'Jail Bharo' Stir In Maharashtra On Feb 24 Over Lack Of Relief On Power Bills

On Wednesday, BJP announced that its leaders will court arrest across Maharashtra on February 24 over the state government's refusal to provide relief on power bills. This 'jail bharo' agitation will be carried out in all 288 constituencies of the state. Addressing the media, BJP leader Chandrashekhar Bawankule who served as the Energy Minister during the previous BJP-Sena government claimed that the state electricity department is disconnecting power supply to farmers and other consumers by resorting to high-handedness and police force. Moreover, he lamented that the Maharashtra government was taking such action instead of giving relaxation to the consumers who have faced the brunt of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ex-Maharashtra Energy Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule remarked, “The state government earns around Rs 9,500 crore from power supply to industries. The government should utilise this revenue to offer some relaxation to consumers who are already hit by the COVID-19 pandemic". The BJP leader added, “During our regime, we never disconnected the power supply of farmers".

Read: Maha: MNS Workers Detained For Protest Over Power Bills

Read: Former Maharashtra Energy Minister Burns 'inflated' Power Bills

Row over inflated power bills

The issue of inflated electricity bills came to the fore during the lockdown period as the power corporation staff were not able to physically record meter readings. MNS supremo Raj Thackeray too had raised this matter in a meeting with Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari. On November 2, 2020, Maharashtra Energy Minister Nitin Raut indicated that the state government was planning a 'Diwali bonanza' to ease the woes of the consumers.

However, Raut on November 17 made it clear that consumers have to pay the full amount of the power bill as it was not possible for Mahavitaran to incur further debt at this stage. Noting that Mahavitaran- the country's largest electricity distribution utility was already under a debt of Rs.69,000 crore, he highlighted that the Centre had offered to give a loan at 10.8 percent interest, which he described as "too high". At the same time, the people have been given the option of paying the bill amount in three installments.

But, former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis rejected this explanation and alleged that no hefty power bill had been rectified. Lauding the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited as one of the best electricity distribution utilities in the country, he reckoned that its financial viability will not be affected if the state government decides to borrow up to Rs.1,500-2,000 crore to help the consumers. Furthermore, he noted that the Maharashtra government had even refused to accept a loan from the Centre in this regard.