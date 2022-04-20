BJP’s National spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla decried AAP’s allegations of linking the prime accused of the Jahangirpuri riots, Ansar, with the saffron party on Tuesday and countercharged that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is trying to hide their own wrongs by pinning the blame on the opposition party.



While retorting to the allegations levelled by AAP netas, who have also produced pictures of riot-accused Ansar of campaigning alongside BJP candidates, Poonawalla claimed that the pictures produced are old and the accused was spotted campaigning for a person named Sangeeta Bajaj, who is no longer a BJP member and had defected to Aam Aadmi Party.

'Why does AAP always try to protect riot mongers?': BJP leader

Shehzad Poonawalla further claimed that the CM Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party is deceiving people by not displaying pictures of Sangeeta Bajaj, who had joined the ruling party in Delhi in the presence of their MP Sanjay Singh. He further claimed that there were pictures of the accused Ansar wearing the AAP party’s cap.



Furthering his attack, he alleged that the 2020 Delhi riots accused Tahir Hussain had also shared the stage with the AAP supremo and that there were pictures of him with the Delhi CM. Linking the two incidents, the BJP leader claimed that the Jahangirpuri violence accused Ansar, too, is an AAP party member.



His tirade against the ruling government didn’t end here, as he went on to suggest that ‘an attempt was being made by the AAP MLAs and leaders to protect and save the riots accused.’

“AAP did a PC and they are trying to circulate pictures of Sangeeta who is no longer a part of BJP. Sangeeta Bajaj has joined AAP in the presence of Sanjay Singh. Ansar wore a cap of AAP. Ansar is a member and part of AAP. Tahir Hussain was also seen sharing a frame with Arvind Kejriwal,” Poonawalla claimed.

To support his argument, he claimed that two years back too, Sanjay Singh did a press conference to save Tahir Hussain. Moreover, AAP neta Amanatullah Khan had even earlier claimed that Muslims were being deliberately attacked during the investigation. In the 2020 riots, ‘Khan had claimed that Tahir Hussain was being interrogated since he was a Muslim,’ Poonawalla alleged.



“Amanatullah Khan had earlier said that Tahir Hussain was a Muslim, hence, was interrogated. Sanjay Singh did PC for Tahir Hussain to save him. Why does AAP wants to save such people?” Shehzad Poonawalla said to ANI.

AAP suggests BJP link in Jahangirpuri violence

Earlier in the day, BJP spokesperson RP Singh also rejected AAP’s allegations and said, “Atishi (AAP Leader) is showing pictures of 2017 when the corporation election took place but not showing pictures of 2019, 2020 and 2021. I urge Atishi to show pictures of Ansar taken after 2019. How much will you lie?"



This came after AAP on Tuesday alleged that the prime accused in the communal clashes - Ansar is from the BJP and claimed that he had reached the Shobha Yatra with five people and triggered violence. AAP MLA Atishi also shared a picture of the accused standing with BJP workers and wearing a saffron cap. Ansar is currently in police custody.

Image: @AAP/Twitter/ANI, Twitter/@Thechaudhary