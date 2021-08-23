Coming down heavily on the controversial statements of Punjab Congress chief Navjot Sidhu's advisors, BJP questioned whether they were appointed on Rahul Gandhi's instructions. Speaking to the media on Monday, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra opined that the remarks made by former school teacher Malvinder Singh Mali and ex-Baba Farid University of Health Sciences registrar Pyare Lal Garg on Kashmir and Pakistan respectively had defamed India. Contending that they reflect the mindset of the Congress party, he recalled Sidhu's controversial gesture of hugging Pakistan Army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa in 2018.

BJP's Sambit Patra said, "They (remarks) are absolutely appalling and they paint India in a bad picture. One of the advisors said that we should not speak against Pakistan because it is not in the interest of Punjab. And the other advisor is saying that Kashmir is an independent country and in fact, India is an illegal occupant of Kashmir shows us the thought process of the Congress party."

"This is the same Navjot Singh Sidhu who went to Pakistan and hugged their Army Chief Qamar Bajwa. And upon being asked as to why you hugged the Army chief Qamar Bajwa and as to why you chanted 'Jeeve Jeeve Pakistan', Sidhu had replied that my Captain is not Captain Amarinder Singh. He said that my Captain is Rahul Gandhi and he has sent me to Pakistan," he added. According to him, the relationship between Imran Khan and Sidhu is dangerous for the country.

Sidhu's advisors under fire

Garg had questioned Punjab CM Amarinder Singh's criticism of Pakistan, suggesting that it was not in the interest of Punjab. Meanwhile, Mali too came under fire for claiming that Jammu and Kashmir is a "separate country". He wrote, "Kashmir belongs to Kashmiris. Going against the tenets of the UNO resolutions, India and Pakistan have illegally usurped Kashmir. If Kashmir was a part of India, then what was the need to have Articles 370 and 35A".

He stirred another controversy by posting a sketch of late PM Indira Gandhi in which she is seen standing near a heap of human skulls. Reportedly, this was the cover page of a Punjabi magazine 'Jantak Paigam' perceived as an indirect reference to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. Expressing strong disapproval for these comments, Singh asserted that J&K is an inalienable part of the country and accused Mali of toeing Pakistan's line. He also reminded Garg that thousands of Punjabis have lost their lives due to Pakistan-backed terrorism. As per sources, Sidhu has summoned both these advisors seeking an explanation.