On Tuesday, BJP vociferously opposed the passage of the Maharashtra Public Universities(Third Amendment) Bill, 2021 in both Houses of the Maharashtra legislature. While the saffron party moved a motion to send the bill to a Joint Select Committee of the legislature for further scrutiny, it was passed by voice vote as the MVA government has a majority. Speaking to the media later, ex-Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis claimed that the bill would undermine the autonomy of public universities. Announcing an agitation against the same, he mentioned that the protests will continue until the government repeals this bill.

BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis remarked, "Today, it is a black day for the Maharashtra Assembly. We were discussing University Act Amendment Bill that was brought in Maharashtra. The discussion was stopped and the bill was approved. In a way, democracy was murdered. All of us try to ensure that our universities are kept away from politics. Because of this bill, Maharashtra's Higher and Technical Education Minister has been conferred the status of pro-chancellor. In his capacity as the pro-chancellor, he can take administrative and academic decisions in universities."

"He can preside over the Senate and the Convocation. Such kinds of changes have been done as a result of which they are intending to use universities as government corporations. We oppose this. We will go to the people's court, the High Court, the Governor. In January, BJP, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha and all those people who want to save the university will start agitation at all universities of Maharashtra. We will continue our agitation until the government takes back this law," the Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Assembly added.

Its a Black day!Democracy is murdered.

MVA’s own MLAs expressed disappointment, walked off.

Discussion of Maharashtra Universities’ Act abruptly stopped.

They want to politicise academics.

Ministers want total control of the admin & academic working of universities.#Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/4FU7eeuQ0w — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) December 28, 2021

What is the bill about?

As the aforesaid bill essentially clips the powers of the Governor, it is perceived as a fallout of the ongoing tussle between the Uddhav Thackeray-led government and Bhagat Singh Koshyari. First, a new post of Pro-Chancellor has been created which shall be occupied by the Higher and Technical Education Minister. He has been given a range of powers including chairing the varsity's Senate and presiding over the convocation ceremony in the absence of the Chancellor i.e Governor. Moreover, the bill has amended the process of appointment of Vice-Chancellors of public universities.

While the Maharashtra Governor will retain the power to appoint Vice-Chancellors, he will now have to choose from a panel of two names sent by the state government. The latter will shortlist these candidates from the list of 5 names recommended by a search committee and has the mandate to seek fresh names. Also, it has been empowered to nominate members of the university Senate and management council.