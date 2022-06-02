BJP Decries Targeted Killings In J&K, Blames Pakistan; 'they Have Done A Big Mistake'

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in a stern reaction to the escalations in the targeted killing of Hindus especially Kashmiri Pandits in the valley has warned Pakistan of dire consequences stating that they have committed a "big mistake". Addressing a press conference shortly after another terrorist attack was reported from Jammu & Kashmir's Kulgam district, J&K BJP President Ravinder Raina on Thursday condemned the brutal attacks on civilians.

Claiming that Pakistan and ISI are creating a disturbance in Kashmir, Raina stated these forces want to create an atmosphere of fear by targeting people in the union territory by killing innocent people. Also, referring to the killing of a Hindu school teacher Rajni Bala, tv artist Amreen Bhat, and also the targeted killing of Rahul Bhat earlier in May, the BJP chief further alleged that Pakistani terrorists have committed a big mistake.

"Pakistan Army is using sticky bombs, drones to create fear. The killing of the bank employee in Kulgam is unfortunate. It is condemnable. Pakistan is unable to see unity", he further added.

Asserting that the Indian Army, paramilitary forces, and Jammu & Kashmir police, along with the cooperation of the civilians have foiled the attempts made by the Pakistani terrorists, he further added that such attacks have again escalated in the valley following PM Modi's developmental initiatives brought into the union territory.

The BJP leader also condemned such attacks by Pakistan on Kashmiri Pandits, civilians, and police personnel.

Notably, the reaction came shortly after a bank manager from Rajasthan was shot dead in broad daylight inside the Ellaqie Dehati Bank where he used to work. CCTV footage has also surfaced of the incident showing the attacker entering the bank and opening firing on the bank manager. Following the attack, Kumar was immediately rushed to the hospital, however, he succumbed to his injuries.

Recent terrorist attacks in the valley

A total of eight targetted terrorist attacks have been reported in union territory out of which the recent one was from south Kashmir where the bank manager of the Ellaqie Dehati Bank at Areh Mohanpora in Kulgam district was killed on Thursday.

This came just a day after a 36-year-old woman teacher identified as Rajni Bala was shot dead by terrorists in the Kulgam district. This evoked widespread condemnation. Earlier on May 12, another Kashmiri Pandit government employee, Rahul Bhat was also killed by terrorists inside his office in Chadoora tehsil of Budgam district.

Notably, out of the eight targeted killings that took place in Kashmir this month, three victims were off-duty policemen and four were civilians.

Image: J&K/Twitter/ANI