BJP Defends Guv; Says 'Cong-Sena-NCP Did Not Have Counter Claim'

Ever since Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar took oath as the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra respectively on Saturday, Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP have accused the Maharashtra Governor for allowing a BJP-led government to be formed. Defending the Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad in a press briefing said that there was no counter claim made by Shiv Sena, NCP or Congress when Fadnavis was taking oath.

He said, "The Governor is being criticised. He called all three parties to stake claim to form government. When BJP was invited, we didn’t have the numbers. Shiv Sena said that they needed more time. NCP also said we want more time. Today, after so many days have lapsed, so BJP along with the NCP faction led by Ajit Pawar staked claim. There was no counterclaim before the Governor. Can a big state function like this without a stable government?"

BJP MLA Girish Mahajan slams Sanjay Raut

Earlier in the day, a furious Sanjay Raut slammed the Governor of Maharashtra Bhagat Singh Koshyari. He stated, "I thought that the Governor having come from RSS will have a good knowledge of the law. The way oath was administered in secret, does not glorify the politics." BJP leader Girish Mahajan took a jibe at the disgruntled leader claiming that many of the Shiv Sena leaders are frustrated with Sanjay Raut and will join hands with BJP.

"Verbal diarrhoea will be the right phrase to use for him. Even many Shiv Sena MLAs are frustrated with him and they may also think of going with us," said Mahajan.

Fadnavis takes oath as CM

Pulling the biggest surprise in Maharashtra politics, Devendra Fadnavis took oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra in the presence of Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhawan around 8 am. NCP leader Ajit Pawar was sworn in as his Deputy CM. With Fadnavis taking oath as the next CM the BJP with 105 seats, NCP with 54 seats, independent MLAs and allies will combine to form the next government in Maharashtra. Final government strength is still awaited.

