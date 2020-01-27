The Debate
BJP Rankles Opposition Over Criticism On Conferring Padma Shri Award To Adnan Sami

Politics

BJP defended the move after Opposition sparked a row of criticism over the Centre's move conferring Padma Shri award to Pakistan origin singer Adnan Sami

BJP has defended the move after the Opposition sparked a row of criticism over the Centre's decision to confer the Padma Shri award to Pakistan origin singer Adnan Sami. Taking to Twitter, Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan has stated that those who are opposing Padma Shir to Adnan Sami do not have proper knowledge of Indian Citizenship Law.

READ | 3 Allies - 3 Positions?: Sena Backs Adnan Sami's Padma Shri, Cong-NCP Say 'appeasement'

'Unaware of the Indian Citizenship Law'

READ | 'Keep Politics Out Of Art': BJP's Hans Raj Hans Defends Adnan Sami, Slams Cong-NCP Attack

'Adnan Sami elevated India's honour'

In another tweet, the Union Minister said the singer was given Indian citizenship after due diligence and that he has been awarded Padma Shri as he has lifted 'India's repute through his talent'.

READ | Cong's Shergill Brands Adnan Sami 'enemy' Over His Pak Heritage, Says 'he Jumped Border'

GVL Narasimha Rao defends Centre's move

BJP spokesperson GVL Narasimha Rao also asserted as a matter of pride that the Narendra Modi-led government has given citizenship to nearly 600 Pakistani Muslims after due diligence. Speaking about CAA, Rao said, CAA is about giving citizenship to minorities facing religious persecution in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

"As far as Pakistani Muslims are concerned, they are not religiously persecuted as they are following their religion in their country. However, they can be given Indian citizenship at the discretion on a case by case basis and we have given the citizenship to 600 such people", said Rao in central government's defence on CAA and conferring citizenship to Adnan Sami. 

Opposition's onslaught

Adnan Sami who became an Indian citizen in 2016 is Pakistani by origin and the son of a former Pakistani military personnel. Congress and NCP in its attack questioned the government on Adnan Sami's Padma Shir Award asking whether the contribution to society is a prerequisite for Padma Shri or merely sycophancy towards government is enough.

READ | Adnan Sami Hammers Congress' Jaiveer Shergill For 'Magic Of Govt Chamchagiri' Comment

