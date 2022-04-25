BJP Delegation Heads To New Delhi To Meet Union Home Secy Over Attack On Kirit Somaiya

As the Hanuman Chalisa row in Maharashtra intensifies, a BJP delegation has left for New Delhi on Monday, April 25, to meet top officials including Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla. Following the attack on BJP leader and former MP Kirit Somaiya, he spoke to cabinet secretary Rajiv Gauba, who had asked Ajay Kumar Bhalla to look into the matter.

Kirit Somaiya told Republic, "A high-level Mumbai delegation consisting of 5 member MLA including Mihir Kotecha, Rahul Narvekar, Amit Satam, Parag Shah, and Vinod Mithra will meet Union Home Secretary in Delhi over the manner in which Mumbai police are used as 'Mafia' force of Shiv Sena".

He further stressed that Mumbai police allowed 70-80 Shiv Sena 'goons' to enter Khar Police station and followed the attacks to kill him. No action was taken regarding the same and so the BJP is heading to Delhi to demand an investigation into the matter.

The BJP delegation is further planning to meet Maharashtra Governor concerning the issue.

According to Somaiya, leader of the opposition and ex-chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, Maharashtra BJP president Chandrakant Patil and his Mumbai counterpart Mangal Prabhat Lodha, union MSME minister Narayan Rane were in touch with central government authorities when the attack on BJP leader was reported.

BJP's Kirit Somaiya alleges attack by Shiv Sena 'goons'

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya alleged that the Shiv Sena attempted to kill him in the presence of police personnel on Saturday. He further claimed that “100 goons" of the ruling party threw stones at his car outside the Khar Police Station in Mumbai and he suffered injuries during the attack.

The incident took place when Somaiya visited the Khar Police Station following the arrest of Independent Amravati MP Navneet Rana and her husband MLA Ravi Rana. The Ranas were arrested earlier in the day, hours after they cancelled their plan to recite the Hanuman Chalisa outside Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's private residence 'Matoshree'.

