BJP Delegation Including Central Ministers To Meet EC Over Bhabanipur Clashes

Ahead of the Bhabanipur bypoll in West Bengal, a BJP delegation comprising of Union Ministers Bhupender Yadav, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Anurag Thakur, and party leader Om Pathak will meet the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday. According to reports, the leaders are expected to meet the ECI around 12.30 pm with regards to the clashes that broke out on Monday.

BJP Vice-President Dilip Ghosh had alleged that there was a plot to murder him. The meeting between the BJP delegation and the ECI will take place in the National Capital. Apart from the Union Ministers, West Bengal's BJP Chief Sukanta Majumdar and Dilip Ghosh will also meet the ECI.

BJP and TMC workers clash in Bhabanipur

On the last day of campaigning on Monday, BJP Vice-President Dilip Ghosh was gheraoed and attacked by the TMC supporters while attempting to enter Bhabanipur. On the other hand, TMC accused BJP's Dilip Ghosh of threatening the locals as Ghosh's security personnel was seen displaying his gun at the mob. Dilip Ghosh shared a video clip of the incident and accused Mamata Banerjee's TMC of sending goons to attack Dilip Ghosh and his supporters in Bhabanipur. The visuals show a crowd gheraoing the leader, pushing and yelling at him, refusing him entry into the area.

How safe is the life of the common man in this state when public representative is being attacked in Bhabanipur, the home turf of Madam Chief Minister ?

However, the TMC has countered the claims and has instead accused the BJP of threatening protestors as one of Ghosh's security brandished his gun at the crowds which had gheraoed the leader.

"How DARE a gun be aimed at public in broad daylight? Do people not have the right to protest against leaders they do not support?," the TMC tweeted.

"TMC’s violent politics on the last day of the campaign! TMC goons attacked BJP workers, including BJP's National Vice President Dilip Ghosh," the BJP retailated.

Bhabanipur bypolls

The EC announced that it will hold by-polls only at Bhabanipur on September 30, upon the special request of the State Government. Moreover, it will also hold polls in Bengal's Samserganj and Jangipur and Odisha's Pipli where polls were deferred due to the death of contesting candidates in May. Bhabanipur — which is Mamata Banerjee's constituency — is currently vacant since MLA Sovandeb Chatterjee resigned after winning the seat. As Banerjee had lost her poll battle from Nandigram, defeated by BJP's Suvendu Adhikari, she has to be re-elected by November 5 to remain West Bengal's CM. Results will be declared on 3 October.

