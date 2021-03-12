BJP Delegation Meets EC; Asks Footage Of 'attack' On Mamata Banerjee To Be Made Public

Hours after the TMC approached the Election Commission over the alleged attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, an 8-member BJP delegation led by Union Minister Piyush Goyal has reached the EC to discuss the incident.

As per sources, the BJP delegation which includes leaders such as Swapan Das Gupta, Bhupendra Yadav, Anirban Ganguly, and Sambit Patra has demanded that the EC make the video of the 'attack' on Mamata Banerjee public so that it is made clear what actually transpired in Nandigram.

TMC alleges BJP hand in attack

Earlier in the day, a TMC delegation comprising of Derek O'Brien, Saugata Roy, Satabdi Roy, Kakoli Dastidar, Pratima Mondal, and Santunu Sen had reached the EC claiming that the attack on Mamata Banerjee was a 'deep-rooted conspiracy' hatched by the BJP to take the life of the Chief Minister.

Seeking an unbiased inquiry into the matter, the TMC alleged that the DGP and IGP of West Bengal were abruptly removed and eye-witnesses who are 'associates' of BJP leader and Nandigram candidate Suvendu Adhikari were planted on the site to bring the 'gruesome attack' to fruition.

On Wednesday, hours after filing her nomination from Nandigram, the TMC supremo claimed that she was attacked by 4-5 people while she was returning after performing prayers in a temple at Barulia Bazar in Nandigram.

Issuing the first statement after her attack, Mamata Banerjee said, "I have injuries on my chest, ankle, shoulder and neck. I appeal to everyone to not do anything due to which people will have to suffer. The doctors are taking care and I will be able to return to work within 2-3 days as I don't want to spoil my scheduled meeting. Even if I will have to move around in a wheelchair, I will not let my meeting be hampered with this." She is currently being monitored at Kolkata's SSKM institute.

The West Bengal Assembly with 294 seats will go to the polls between March 27-April 29 with the counting of votes on May 2.

