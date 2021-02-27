BJP Delegation Meets EC, Raises Issue Of 'political Violence' In Poll-bound West Bengal

The BJP on Saturday raised the issue of 'political violence' in West Bengal with the Election Commission after their LED vehicles were allegedly vandalized by TMC goons in Kolkata.

"We have tried to reach to the Election Commission asking them to take cognizance of the kind of violence taking place in West Bengal. We wanted to raise the issue with the Kolkata Police Commissioner but he has not given us any time for us to speak to him to express our concern. So now, we visited the Election Commission sharing the kind of atrocities that are taking place in the state," said BJP MP Swapan Dasgupta after the meeting.

BJP levels allegations against TMC

Moreover, the party also alleged 'discrepancies' in the postal ballots adding that police officials were trying to tamper with the senior citizen ballots.

"We have more allegations. Some political leaders are being given chairman posts in municipalities so that they could capture elections. We have complained to EC also about the incident where our Rath Yatra vans were vandalized. The police has filed an FIR under the persons under bailable offenses. We question why this has happened. They are trying to terrorize the voters in Bengal by doing such acts," said Shishir bajoria

The shocking vandalism of BJP's LED vehicles comes hours after EC's announcement of the state's poll schedule. The end of the Election Commission's press conference also kick-started the model code of conduct in poll-bound Bengal, with such incidents posing a serious threat to safe, free, and fair elections in the state. Previously, the BJP had alleged that nearly 150 of its workers had died in the last two years under the TMC government's rule.

West Bengal: The LED vehicles launched by BJP were vandalised last night in Kolkata. BJP alleges TMC's role behind this.



Party leaders say, "They beat up a poor driver. They took away all the laptops, cellphones & broke the windscreens & LED screens. It's the pattern of TMC." pic.twitter.com/OknjQer0mN — ANI (@ANI) February 27, 2021

Read: Mamata Banerjee's Ire At Bengal Election's 8 Phases Gets Prahlad Patel's Logical Counter

Read: Babul Supriyo Counters CM Mamata's Ire against 8-phase Bengal Polls; Upholds EC's Decision

The West Bengal battle

In the run-up to the vigorously contested polls, the BJP has gone all-guns-blazing, dispatching its top brass including PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and BJP President JP Nadda to the state to campaign for the upcoming elections. Raking up issues of political violence and corruption, the saffron party has asked Bengal to bring an end to the 'dictatorship' of Mamata Banerjee and once again establish a 'Sonar Bangla'. The TMC, on the other hand, has hit out at the BJP vowing to never allow 'outsiders' to take control of Bengal, slamming the saffron party for its 'divisive politics'.

Elections to the 294 seats in West Bengal will be held in 8 phases across 1,01,916 polling stations from March 27 to April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

Read: CM Mamata Banerjee Holds Puja, Prays For Bengal's Peace Ahead Of Assembly Polls

Read: 'Bengal Wants Its Own Daughter, Not Pishi': BJP Attacks Mamata Banerjee With Latest Poster