The BJP delegation on Wednesday met the Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar ahead of the Odisha bypolls accusing Biju Janata Dal (BJD) of distributing cash among the voters through members of self-help groups (SHGs) in the by-election-bound Dhamnagar assembly constituency.

This came after the saffron party reported a purported video of a woman distributing cash in Dhamnagar to Odisha’s Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) SK Lohani. However, after no stern action, the BJP delegation led by Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, party spokesperson Sambit Patra and Om Pathak arrived at the Election commission office to highlight the issue.

#LIVE: BJP's Sambit Patra speaks after delegation meets Chief Election Commissioner ahead of Odisha bypolls; claims voters lured with cash; Tune in here - https://t.co/GAtGCvLDbU pic.twitter.com/PTMAmgJwhW — Republic (@republic) October 26, 2022

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra addressed the media on the behalf of the delegation and stated, "After no action was taken by the State Election Commission, today we were compelled to appear before the Central Election Commission of India. The issue is related to the irregularities in the by-elections of the Assembly constituency number 46 aka Dhamnagar".

Patra alleged, "BJD has always had a modus operandi in Odisha where they make the administrative officers act like its party workers and use them as a medium to distribute money, lure the voters in a bid to get the poll results in their favour. We are not just making allegations, this has been captured by the media and has proven to be the biggest evidence in this matter."

Providing details on the allegations levelled, Patra stated, "An incident has come to light in which a woman government official carried a bundle of notes and distributed it to people stating the money is being given as a prize to those who were part of BJD's padayatra. In the second incident, an official during a Jansbha in the presence of BJD ministers and Rajya Sabha member Sulata Deo announced that the panchayat that will win in the polls will be given Rs 1 crore by the Naveen Patnaik government".

The BJP spokesperson also showed the photographs of the incidents which he mentioned and informed the video has been submitted to the commission.

Patra further added, "We presented this hard evidence in front of Odisha’s Chief Electoral Officer but unfortunately, he refused to accept it and stated a forensic verification will be done. The verification will take time and the election will be completed by then. Therefore, the team of BJP today appeared in front of the Central Election Commission. We have been assured that action will be taken soon as these types of acts are a direct attack on the democracy of elections, he said.

Notably, the election to the assembly seat is scheduled to be held on November 3. The BJP has nominated from the seat Suryabanshi Suraj Sthitaprajna (28), son of late MLA Bishu Charan Sethi, whose death necessitated the by-election, while the BJD fielded senior member Abanti Das.

