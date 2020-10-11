West Bengal: BJP Delegation Meets Governor Over Party Leader's Death; Seeks CBI Enquiry

Intensifying its stir against the Trinamool Congress government, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) delegation of Mukul Roy, Jayprakash Majumdar and Sabyasachi Dutta, submitted a memorandum to West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday, demanding CBI probe into the murder of party councillor Manish Shukla. A local BJP leader was shot dead on Sunday by two bike-borne assailants near Titagarh in North 24 Parganas district, police said.

Taking to Twitter, West Bengal Governor apprised about the memorandum and further added that the delegation alleged that CID and CM Mamata Banerjee was misdirecting investigation to falsely implicate political opponents in (the) BJP.

BJP delegation led by National Vice President Mukul Roy @MukulR_Official demanded CBI investigation in the politically targeted killing of Manish Shukla.



The delegation alleged CID @MamataOfficial was misdirecting investigation to falsely implicate political opponents in BJP. pic.twitter.com/zhWUDHa2zJ — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) October 11, 2020

The BJP leaders alleged that the state's Criminal Investigation Department was trying to falsely implicate his opponents in the party itself, thus making it a case of factional feud.

CID made 3 arrests in the case

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) made the third arrest in connection with the murder case of West Bengal's BJP councillor Manish Shukla On Thursday. The case was handed over to West Bengal CID from Barrackpore Police and an FIR was lodged against eight individuals based on a complaint by Dr Chandramani Shukla, Manish's father. CID made two arrests, of which one is reported to be a local Trinamool leader in the North 24 Parganas' Titagarh area. The third accused has been identified as Subodh Yadav.

BJP leader shot dead

A youth leader from BJP in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas' died after being shot metres away from Titagarh police station on Sunday night. The wounded leader's death stirred outrage across all political corridors, especially the BJP who blamed it on the ruling Trinamool Congress government for what they claimed it to be a deteriorating law and order situation in the state.

Earlier on October 5, Dhankhar summoned newly appointed CS, Alapan Bandopadhyay, to meet him and apprise him of the situation. The Governor also stated that he wanted to speak to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on an urgent basis, also citing the time he expected to have a call with her. He also took to Twitter, to share his opinion when the Chief Secretary and the Director-General of Police failed to respond to his calls.

(With Inputs from ANI)