BJP Delegation Meets Union Home Secy; Demands Investigation Into Attack On Kirit Somaiya

BJP leader and former MP Kirit Somaiya along with other party leaders reached Delhi on Monday, April 25, and met Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla and discussed the situation in Maharashtra amid the Hanuman Chalisa row. He stated that Union Home Secretary has assured justice concerning the issue and a special team from Delhi will be spent if the situation further intensifies.

"We had a detailed discussion with the Union Home Secretary on the situation in Maharashtra. He assured us that he is taking this matter into concern and if necessary a special team from Delhi will be sent to Maharashtra", BJP leader Kirit Somaiya said.

"Union Home Secretary has assured us that they will take necessary action to control the situation. We also demanded that special teams be formed and sent to Maharashtra to investigate the case", he added.

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya has written to the Union Home Secretary concerning the 'terror-like' situation witnessed in Maharashtra following the attack on him at Khar Police Station, Mumbai.

Kirit Somaiya has raised 4 demands in a letter to Union Home Secretary over the alleged attack in Mumbai. The first demand mentions an investigation by SIT of Home Ministry Team followed by CISF being asked to register another FIR with Mumbai Police. The letter further requests reviewing the security cover arrangements and strict action against Khar Police Station Officials.

BJP's Kirit Somaiya alleges attack by Shiv Sena 'goons'

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya alleged that the Shiv Sena attempted to kill him in the presence of police personnel on Saturday. He further claimed that “100 goons" of the ruling party threw stones at his car outside the Khar Police Station in Mumbai and he suffered injuries during the attack.

The incident took place when Somaiya visited the Khar Police Station following the arrest of Independent Amravati MP Navneet Rana and her husband MLA Ravi Rana. The Ranas were arrested earlier in the day, hours after they cancelled their plan to recite the Hanuman Chalisa outside Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's private residence 'Matoshree'.

(Image: RepublicWorld)