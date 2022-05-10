BJP Delegation Meets WB Governor Over Post-poll Violence; Demands Jobs For Kin Of Victims

A BJP delegation led by West Bengal Assembly's opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari and state BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar staged a protest against the 2021 West Bengal post-poll violence at Raj Bhavan in Kolkata. The protest was staged along with the kin of the victims of the post-poll violence that took place in West Bengal following the high-octane Assembly elections.

The BJP and the victims' family members also met state Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar. The family members were seen holding placards and pictures of the victims. Amid their protest, the BJP has also demanded jobs for the families of the victims affected in the post-poll violence. The BJP delegation also included BJP MP Saumitra Khan, Secretaries Agnimitra Paul and Priyanka Tibrewal.

Jagdeep Dhankhar slams West Bengal govt; urges to provide relief to victims' families

After his meeting with the BJP delegation and the victims' families, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar in his address attacked the Mamata Banerjee government and urged it to provide relief to the people. He remarked that the failure of the West Bengal government to provide relief to those affected by post-poll violence is a matter of concern.

Dhankhar has expressed that he sympathises with the families of victims and has assured that he will discuss the matter with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and intervene to help those families.

"This view after a year is saddening. The administration is expected to cordially provide relief to these people unbiasedly. MP Dr Sukanta Majumdar, LoP Suvendu Adhikari & others have presented a memorandum mentioning injustice even after a year. Post-poll violence is a shame on society & not getting relief even after a year is a matter of concern. The memorandum demands financial compensation for all families whose properties got destructed. I will study this memorandum as administration should be unbiased," said West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar.