BJP Delegation To Meet ECI Today Following CM Mamata's Demand For Shah's Resignation

After West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee demanded Union Home Minister Amit Shah's resignation over Cooch Behar firing, sources have informed Republic Media Network that a BJP delegation will be meeting the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Sunday at Nirvachan Sadan in New Delhi at 1:00 pm. As per sources, the BJP delegation comprises of Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, BJP MPs Sunita Duggal, Bhola SIngh and Hans Raj Hans.

CM Mamata demands HM Amit Shah's resignation

TMC supremo and Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee lashed out at Amit Shah over the Cooch Behar firing on Saturday and held the Union Home Minister responsible for the incident and demanded his resignation while addressing a press conference in Siliguri. Slamming the EC for lack of security, she alleged that the SP of Cooch Behar was recently favouring BJP. Stating that she did not hold the Central forces responsible for the incident, she said she will be visiting the victims' house on April 11 and release compensation soon.

"Home Minister Amit Shah is completely responsible for today's incident and he himself is the conspirator. I don't blame central forces because they work under Home Minister's order. Why is Home Minister supplying guns and goons from Delhi? India is a democratic country, no one can get votes by threatening people. It was PM's responsibility to meet the family members of the deceased. Isn't he ashamed? He is giving clean chit. It's a matter of shame. I condemn his attitude," the TMC supremo said in Siliguri.

Following the incident, the TMC on Staurday registered a strong protest with the Election Commission over the killing of 4 persons in Cooch Behar during the polling for the 4th phase of the West Bengal election. It accused the Central Armed Police Forces of committing a "cold-blooded murder" besides injuring three other innocent people in the Sitalkuchi constituency.

EC bans politicians in Cooch Behar

The Election Commission on Saturday imposed a 72-hour ban on politicians of all parties from entering West Bengal's Cooch Behar district following a firing incident at a polling booth that killed four people on Saturday. Apart from the entry ban, the EC also enhanced the "silence period" from 48 hours to 72 hours for the fifth phase of the West Bengal Assembly election. Polling for the fifth phase will be held on April 17.

The firing took place after locals allegedly attacked CISF personnel and "attempted to snatch their rifles" due to a "misunderstanding" at polling booth no. 126 in Sitalkuchi, the poll panel said in a statement.

"The ECI further directs that the silence period for phase 5 (i.e., for polls scheduled on April 17) shall be extended to 72 hours and no campaigning shall be permitted during 72 hours before the close of the poll in order to ensure the conduct of free, fair and peaceful elections," the order said. Generally, the silence period before an election date is of 48 hours.

West Bengal Elections

Phase-4 of West Bengal Assembly elections concluded on Saturday and some of the key constituencies were Bhawanipur, Tollygunge, and Singur. Out of 44 constituencies, nine are in Howrah, 10 in Hooghly, 11 in South 24 Parganas, 5 in Alipurduar, and 9 in Cooch Behar.

The first phase of West Bengal elections concluded with a voter turnout of 82 per cent, the second phase concluded with a voter turnout of 80.43 per cent, the third phase concluded with a voter turnout of 83.93 per cent and, the fourth phase concluded with a voter turnout of 78.47 per cent. Bengal's other phases of elections are scheduled on April 17, April 22, April 26, and April 29 with results to be announced on May 2.

(Image: PTI)