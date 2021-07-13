BJP Delegation To Meet West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar Today At 4 Pm

A delegation of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs along with Leader of Opposition (LoP) Suvendhu Adhikari will meet West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar at Raj Bhavan in Kolkata on Tuesday at 4 pm. Earlier on Monday, West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh had met the party's national president, JP Nadda, at his residence in Delhi and apprised him about the political developments in the state.

A Delegation of opposition MLAs led by the Leader of Opposition #WBLA Shri @SuvenduWB will call on West Bengal Governor Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar at Raj Bhawan Kolkata today at 4 PM. — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) July 13, 2021

Dilip Ghosh meets JP Nadda in Delhi

During his meeting with JP Nadda, Dilip Ghosh had said that making remarks that are not in conformity with the party line and speaking against the party would invite disciplinary action. As per sources, issues related to the organisation and post-poll challenges will be discussed.

These remarks by Ghosh comes after Soumitra Khan resigned as the BJYM chief (which he rescinded later) and lashed out at Dilip Ghosh, alleging that he does not understand what happens in the party. “From today, due to personal reasons, I am relieving myself of the responsibility of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) state unit. I was in BJP, I am in BJP, and will continue to be a part of it," said Khan in his Facebook video.

Lashing out at Adhikari, he had said, "This leader of opposition in the state should look in the mirror. He is misleading the leaders of New Delhi. He considers himself the tallest leader of the party in Bengal".

Another cause of discord within the saffron party has been turncoat MLA Mukul Roy who has been elected as the PAC's chairman after being nominated as a BJP MLA despite of the party's opposition. On June 11, Mukul Roy had rejoined the TMC.

'He is my younger brother': Suvendu Adhikari denies tiff with Soumitra

Amid the ongoing tensions within BJP's West Bengal, Suvendu Adhikari responded to BJP MP Soumitra Khan's remarks against him and said that he will not take these statements seriously. Calling Soumitra Khan his younger brother, Adhikari said that he will go and have lunch with him ad smooth the differences.

"I will not comment. I will not take it seriously. He is my younger brother. I will go and have lunch at his residence in Delhi. I had campaigned for Saumitra Khan in Kotulpur in 2011," said Suvendu Adhikari.

(Image: PTI, Twitter-@SuvenduWB)