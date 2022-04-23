BJP Delegation Visits Alwar Temple Demolition Site; Says 'Congress Trying Mughal Tactics'

Amid the controversy over the demolition of a 300-year-old Lord Shiva temple in Alwar, Rajasthan, a delegation of the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) reached Alwar on Saturday. The five-member delegation constituted by BJP Rajasthan President Satish Poonia arrived at the site in the order to find the factual events pertaining to the matter. The BJP delegation accused Congress of not following the Municipality Board's 2016 proposal and plan. He called it a 'Congress conspiracy' to defame the Saffron party.

BJP delegation visits Alwar temple demolition site

While speaking exclusively to the Republic, the BJP delegation stated that the Rajasthan government didn't follow the plan and didn't listen to the BJP board.

"Currently, we are going through the situation and will soon submit the report. This was an intentional conspiracy done by the Rajasthan Congress in a bid to defame BJP and we will expose them. Shops and temples were demolished. Mahant Balaknath Baba Balak Nath was present here from the very day of demolition. Robbers never visit the demolition site that's why Congress is silent on the matter. Recently, a gaushala (cowshed) was also brought down and three temples were also demolished. These people are working without any parameters and only follow Sonia Gandhi's orders. BJP Delegation will act as per our state head's instructions," the BJP delegation said.

'Congress following Mughal tactics': Mahant Balaknath

BJP Member of Parliament from the Alwar district, Mahant Balaknath, condemned the incident and lambasted the Congress. He said, "They (Congress) could not remove BJP from the board so now they are trying Mughal tactics that if they have to rule the country they will have to demolish the temples and religious places. They are following Mughal ideologies. We are feeling insulted today, India is feeling insulted as Hindu sentiments have been ashamed."

Republic reveals exclusive 2016 proposal copy

According to Republic TV's investigation, the 2016 proposal tabled by Rajgarh Municipality Board didn't contain anything related to the temple demolition. This 2016 proposal was reviewed in the year 2018 and then again in 2021. However, Congress MLA Johari Lal Meena stated that he was not a part of this Municipal Board meeting.

Refuting Congress MLA Johari Lal Merena's claims, BJP's Rajendra Shekhawat revealed the 2016 Municipal proposal copy exclusively on Republic TV and claimed that Meena was present during the meeting. Shekhawat said, "Congress is trying to put blame on Municipality Board and it's wrong. Congress MLA Meena, SDM everybody was present at the meeting. The master plan clearly tells that Temples need not be demolished and if needed the width of the roads can be decreased. Congress has completely ignored the master plan. SDM and DYSP have shown immense carelessness."

Alwar temple demolition

The authorities in the Ashok Gehlot-led state on Friday ran bulldozers over a 300-year-old temple in Rajgarh of Rajasthan's Alwar district. The sculptures were reportedly broken with yellow claws. The locals in the area alleged that the temple was destroyed under the pretext of development.

It is pertinent to mention that the BJP's board is presently in the Rajgarh area of Alwar. Several Hindu organisations have filed complaints in the matter.

