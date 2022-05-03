BJP Delhi Chief Has No Say In Removal Of Loudspeakers In Delhi: AAP's Saurabh Bhardwaj

Challenging BJP Delhi unit president Adesh Gupta's demand for the removal of loudspeakers across the national capital, AAP's Saurabh Bhardwaj said that the BJP member was in no position to remove them. The Delhi Gupta on May 3 penned the BJP's demand for the removal of loudspeakers across Delhi while maintaining that the region has fallen prey to the menace of noise pollution.

Advocating for his cause and stating that the discussion pertaining to the removal has already been taken across other states, Gupta said that students and people with diseases such as heart problems face the brunt of noise pollution in Delhi.

Countering the BJP leader's predicament, Bhardwaj said, "If jaagran of mata (prayer to Hindu Goddess) happens in Delhi, there will be loudspeakers in Delhi. Adesh Gupta is no one to remove those loudspeakers. If Ram Leela happens, loudspeakers will not be removed. I challenge him to come forward and remove loudspeakers."

The statement holds relevance as Gupta, earlier in the day, said, "Due to noise pollution, children, elderly people, patients, people working in offices have to face difficulties every day."

Maintaining that noise pollution is a major problem in Delhi, he called for the implementation of the Supreme Court verdict pertaining to loudspeakers. Highlighting that people are facing several issues such as high blood pressure, impaired hearing ability, irritation and insomnia, Gupta contended that they will get huge relief if Kejriwal takes a decision on the removal of loudspeakers.

In the letter, Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta observed, "You are aware that Delhi is being listed as one of the world's most polluted cities in the world for the last few years. The main reason for this is air pollution, water pollution and noise pollution. Along with air pollution and water pollution, noise pollution has become a major problem. As per a recent survey conducted by an organization, people are facing serious problems such as high blood pressure, impaired hearing ability, irritation and insomnia due to noise pollution."

Loudspeaker controversy across India

MNS chief Raj Thackeray triggered the row over loudspeakers by giving an ultimatum until May 3 to the Maharashtra government during his rally in Thane on April 12. Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath directed that the installation of mics will not be allowed at new locations. In the case of already installed mics, he mandated that the volume must be regulated in a manner that the sound is not heard outside the premises.

As of May 1,53,942 unauthorized loudspeakers in the state have been removed whereas the volume of over 60,200 loudspeakers has been reduced.