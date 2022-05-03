BJP Delhi Says City Has Fallen Prey To 'menace Of Noise Pollution'; Seeks Loudspeaker Ban

Delhi BJP President Adesh Gupta on May 3 penned his party's demand for the removal of loudspeakers in the national territory while maintaining that the region has fallen prey to the menace of noise pollution. Advocating for his cause and stating that the discussion pertaining to the removal has been initiated across other states, Gupta said that students and people with diseases such as heart problems face the brunt of noise pollution in Delhi.

"Majority community have taken this seriously, in temple, gurudwaras, you will not find too much noise pollution but Delhi government is not doing anything," Gupta said.

He mentioned BJP's letter to the Delhi government has called to implement the Supreme Court order in relation to loudspeakers and said, "The Honourable Supreme Court said that the volume of loudspeakers should be fixed so that school-going children, patients, people working in offices and others are not impacted. Therefore, I appeal to you (Arvind Kejriwal) that loudspeakers should be removed from all places in Delhi on the lines of other states as per the SC order. The culprits flouting this should be punished or fined as per the rules."

He further said that the AAP-led Delhi government is reluctant to implement the SC order in this regard while residents have been undergoing distress and issues in relation to noise pollution. "What problem does Arvind Kejriwal have with removing loudspeakers from religious places? He only knows how to do politics. If loudspeakers can be banned in Saudi Arabia then why not Delhi?"

Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak proud of govt for regulating loudspeakers

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak shared that prayers at the mosque were read under the premises and the Court's order was followed. He further mentioned that UP has set an example and he was thankful to priests of the Muslim community for cooperation.

"I am thankful to all my brothers. Uttar Pradesh has set an example and I am thankful to Maulana Firangi. Everybody has cooperated. We want to make UP the number one state with growth and development," he said while adding that PM Modi and CM Yogi Adityanath are working to ensure health schemes reach people of every stratum.