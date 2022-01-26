BJP Demands Andhra Pradesh Govt To Rename Guntur's Jinnah Tower After APJ Abdul Kalam

As some members of a pro-Hindu group were detained by the police in Andhra Pradesh's Guntur district after they tried to hoist the Tricolour at Jinnah Circle Tower on Wednesday, January 26, BJP's Sunil Deodhar condemned the act and demanded justice for the same. He further demanded to rename the Jinnah Circle after the former president of India APJ Abdul Kalam.

Sunil Deodhar questioned the state government, "Are we Pakistan or Andhra Pradesh? Entire nation wants to know whether Jinnah Circle in Guntur of Andhra Pradesh is part of the Republic of India or not?"

He further mentioned that a few days ago, BJP President of Andhra Pradesh unit, Somu Veerraju, and Satya Kumar had sought the name change of Jinnah tower. Deodhar said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won't sit quietly until the renaming of the tower is not considered.

Jinnah Tower which is Guntur's landmark monument is named after the father of Pakistan, Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Jinnah Tower controversy

Earlier in the day, a video went viral where Hindu group activists were seen being stooped by several police officers for trying to hoist the National Flag at the Jinnah Tower. However, the protesters continued to march towards the tower as they chanted 'Bharat Mata ki Jai'. Following this, the members of the group were taken into custody by police.

Recently, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had demanded that Jinnah Tower be renamed either after former president APJ Abdul Kalam or Dalit poet Gurram Jashuva.

As BJP had recently demanded to rename Jinnah Tower after APJ Abdul Kalam or Dalit poet Gurram Jhashuva, Somu Veerraju had said that the state government should change the name of the tower as Jinnah was the cause of India's division.

To avoid complications concerning the matter, the authorities have erected a metal fence around the structure.

It is learnt that Guntur Mayor Kavati Manohar has rejected BJP's demand and said that earlier in 1966, Guntur Municipal Corporation had rejected the resolution when the tower was demanded to be renamed as 'Hamid Minar'.

Image: ANI, Republic World