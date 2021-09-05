BJP leader Ram Kadam came down heavily on writer-lyricist Javed Akhtar's remarks against the RSS, asking him to issue an unconditional apology for the same. In a recent statement, Javed Akhtar had drawn parallels between the Taliban and Right-wing organisations that demanded a 'Hindu Rashtra' in India.

Sharing a video message on Twitter, Ram Kadam lashed out at Javed Akhtar and said that he won't allow the screening of his films until he tenders an apology to the Sangh workers who had dedicated their lives to the nation.

In the video, the Maharashtra BJP MLA said, "Before speaking, you should know that people from the Sangh family are running the country today and fulfilling Raj Dharma. If is was a Taliban mindset, would he ever be able to say such things? The answer to this question pokes holes in his claims. Until he does not tender an apology to the Sangh workers with folded hands, we will not let any of his films run in our country."

What did Javed Akhtar say?

In an interaction with a leading media network, Javed Akhtar compared the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) to the Taliban. The writer said that 'Right wing' bodies across the world wanted the same things, be it the Taliban who want an Islamic State in Afghanistan, or organisations in India who want a Hindu Rashtra. Drawing a parallel between the Taliban and 'those who wanted a Hindu Rashtra', he said that people supporting RSS, VHP and Bajrang Dal were as 'reprehensible' as the barbaric Taliban. He also stated that the majority of India was 'decent and tolerant', and hence would never allow India to become a 'Talibani' country.