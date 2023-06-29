BJP Demands Apology From Pawar After 'double-game', NCP Says 'all Is Fair In Love & War'

In a major fallout after Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis' explosive interview with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar called an emergency press conference where he confirmed his agreement to his party's short-lived alliance with the BJP in 2019. During the interview, Fadnavis made sensational revelations about Pawar saying the NCP leader played a 'double game' with the BJP, causing a slugfest in Maharashtra politics. Pawar, on the other hand, confirmed during the press conference on Thursday that he did give the go-ahead for the alliance.

BJP demands public apology from Sharad Pawar

Speaking to Republic TV, BJP MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar demanded a public apology from Sharad Pawar. He even called Pawar "the most unfaithful politician adding that the NCP chief has a history of backstabbing his allies.

#LIVE | Sharad Pawar is the most unfaithful politician in this country. Devendra Fadnavis ji has been saying this since day one and today NCP chief has admitted: BJP MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar#SharadPawar #DevendraFadnavis #NCP pic.twitter.com/y45QZ0x4jz — Republic (@republic) June 29, 2023

"Sharad Pawar today himself admitted that he was in talks with the BJP. Sharad Pawar must come clean with the people of Maharashtra. When officially he was talking about the so-called Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), at the same time he was with the BJP. So again and again it has been proved that Sharad Pawar is the most unfaithful politician; he never does whatever he says. I think Sharad Pawar should tender an unconditional apology to the people of Maharashtra," Bhatkhalkar told Republic.

The entire faceoff between the BJP and NCP began when Sharad Pawar backed away from the agreed alliance in 2019. As a result of the agreement, then Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari administered oath to Fadnavis and Sharad Pawar's nephew Ajit Pawar of CM and Deputy CM, respectively on November 23 that year. However, Fadnavis told Arnab that Sharad Pawar separated himself from the BJP 3-4 days before the oath-taking ceremony to ally with Congress and Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena for the MVA. This left Ajit Pawar with no other option but to take the alliance forward "Otherwise he would have been exposed," Fadnavis said.

Speaking further, Bhatkhalkar said that this revelation has caused a "loss of reputation" for Sharad Pawar. "In 1978, he became the CM by backstabbing Congress. He is known for these things," the MLA said. When asked about the opposition leaders including NCP and Shiv Sena coming together, Bhatkhalkar said that it is an "alliance of convenience" and that the only thing keeping them together is "hatred toward Narendra Modi."

Another BJP leader Vinay Shahstra Buddhe spoke to Republic over Fadnavis' revelation and recalled Pawar's history of ditching his allies. Buddhe also argued that if Pawar leaving his allies is justified, then so is Eknath Shinde defecting from Uddhav's Shiv Sena and partnering with the BJP.

"Sharad Pawar is known as a very senior politician and generally speaking across the parties and political ideologies, everybody understands the stature of Sharad Pawar. But that doesn't mean one can ignore how he has been operating in politics. And as Mr Fadnavis has rightly pointed out, during Vasantdada Patil's regime, post-emergency, it was Mr Sharad Pawar who deserted his leader Vasantdada Patil, aligned with the Janata Party at that time and formed a new government," Buddhe told Republic.

"Now Mr Fadnavis is saying that if that had some logic, how can you say there is no logic behind Mr Eknath Shinde deserting his parent party? So if logic and rationale were there, it is here also. I think Mr Fadnavis has very clearly, without mincing his words, calling spade a spade, put forth his case and the case of the current government of Shiv Sena and BJP.," he further stated.

NCP defends Pawar with 'all is fair in love and war

#LIVE | Everything is fair in love and war, and it was all about political war in Maharashtra. There was presidential rule in the state, and no party had clear majority, so Sharad Pawar played the game. BJP took years to understand: Jitendra Awhad, NCP leader tells Republic. pic.twitter.com/PniIwjORDy — Republic (@republic) June 29, 2023

NCP leader Jitendra Awhad, while speaking to Republic, defended Sharad Pawar saying he ditched the BJP to break the deadlock of a President's rule in Maharashtra at the time.

"Everything is fair in love and war. It was all about the political war in Maharashtra. There was the rule of the President, nothing was moving ahead, and no party had a clear majority. So it was all locked," Awhad said. Reacting to Fadnavis' allegation of Pawar playing a 'double game', Awhad said, "It took three years for the BJP to understand what game did he play. He wanted to take the President's rule out to form his government," he added.