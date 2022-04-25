BJP Demands Ashok Gehlot's Arrest Over Presence Of Chhabra Violence Accused At His House

A new controversy has erupted in the state of Rajasthan when photos of the Chhabra violence accused, attending Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's Iftar party came out. The state wing of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is now demanding CM Gehlot's resignation.

Asif, the main accused of Chhabra violence, was not only present at CM Ashok Gehlot's house during the entire Iftar program, but also posed fiercely with ministers and senior Congress leaders. The pictures expose the harsh reality of the Congress party working with the rioters of the Chhabra violence. The Rajasthan BJP has raised several questions about the Congress government in the state over the presence of the rioter at the CM's residence.

Speaking exclusively with Republic on the matter, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Leader of Opposition in the Rajasthan legislative assembly, Gulab Chand Kataria slammed the Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and said, "It is unfortunate for the state of Rajasthan that the Rajasthan Chief Minister invites those people who are accused in violence cases." He further added, "These people are not ashamed."

'Congress is responsible for every violence in Rajasthan': Gulab Chand Kataria

"Congress is playing a cheap politics of vote bank, by allowing such accused to sit next to the CM," Kataria said. He blamed the Congress government for spreading communal violence by allowing accused people in their Iftar parties. "The Chief Minister must apologise for this," he added. On the current law and order situation in the state, Kataria said, "Whatever violence is happening in the state, Congress is 100 per cent responsible for that. In fact, the Karauli violence, Chhabra violence and whatever happened in Alwar, are sponsored by the Congress government."

"They are doing this only for their vote bank and this is why the whole state is in trouble," Gulab Chand Kataria said.

'CM must be arrested': BJP MLA Madan Dilawar

BJP MLA Madan Dilawar reacted sharply to the development and accused CM of providing shelter to the terrorists. "The main accused, the terrorist of the Chhabra violence was present at the CM house. The house of CM has now become a centre for terrorism." He then requested the Rajasthan Police to arrest the CM. "I request the police of Rajasthan to arrest the CM Ashok Gehlot," he said.

While BJP's Pratap Singh Singhvi accused the Rajasthan police of allowing an accused in the Chhabra violence at the residence of the Chief Minister. "Security of CM of any state is the duty of the Police. The intelligence wing has to keep an eye on the suspect," he said. He said that the presence of an accused in a communal violence case was a huge security lapse on the Rajasthan police side.

Chhabra violence

Last year, communal violence broke out in the Chhabra city, Rajasthan. The clash started over a car parking which led to a stabbing incident in Baran's Chhabra in Rajasthan. Kamal Singh Gurjar was stabbed by Fareed, Aabid and Sameer during an argument over car parking in Baran. People protested against the incident and demanded arrests of the accused in the stabbing incident. Police arrested three people in the stabbing incident. This further sparked outrage in the other community which lead to vandalism and setting shops ablaze. Reportedly, over a dozen shops were burnt in the clashes between the two warring factions.